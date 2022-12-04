WWE News Roundup - Massive idea for star to be The Undertaker's secret son, Female talent slaps Braun Strowman, Retired legend to wrestle after a 3-year absence?

Welcome back to another edition of Sportskeeda's WWE News Roundup, where we gather all the top stories doing the rounds in wrestling.

#1. Brian Gewirtz on former WWE star being pitched to be The Undertaker's kayfabe son

Pro wrestling might never produce another superstar like The Undertaker, but that hasn't stopped WWE from trying to replace The Deadman with a similar character.

While many creative proposals have never made it to TV for various reasons, former writer Brian Gewirtz recently revealed a few rejected ideas in a fascinating tweet.

Gewirtz reacted to rumors of The Rock's name being discussed for a Royal Rumble win, and he recalled a few bizarre storylines that never made it past the drawing board. One of them was to have Kaval as The Undertaker's secret son.

Kaval is more popular as Low Ki in wrestling circles due to his work outside WWE. He enjoyed more success during his time in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling as Low Ki spent just two years in the company, where he could have been involved in a massive storyline with The Undertaker.

Gewirtz also disclosed details of two other angles featuring Vince McMahon and Bray Wyatt, as you can view below:

"Things "discussed" in my time at WWE: Vince having midlife crisis, growing beard, wearing Hawaiian shirts and singing Black Eyed Peas songs Kaval being Undertakers secret long lost son Cena losing to Bray Wyatt via singing possessed child… wait, that one actually happened."

A storyline unveiling the Undertaker's son would have certainly drawn big ratings for the company, but would you have liked to see it happen?

#2. Zelina Vega slaps Braun Strowman after SmackDown

The latest SmackDown was packed with some big moments. The action didn't stop even after the cameras stopped rolling as WWE offered a massive dark match for the fans in attendance.

Braun Strowman formed a dream team with Matt Riddle, Madcap Moss, and Liv Morgan. The babyface alliance took on Legado Del Fantasma, and Zelina Vega eventually got involved in a big spot with the Monster of All Monsters.

As seen at the end of the 15-minute match, Vega and Strowman engaged in a hilarious spot that concluded with Braun taking a slap from Zelina.

The slap proved too costly as Morgan quickly entered the ring and hit the Jersey Codebreaker on Zelina Vega before Strowman delivered the final blow on Joaquin Wilde for the win.

Strowman has kicked off a huge feud with Gunther over the past few weeks, and it seems like we're heading towards a titanic clash for the Intercontinental Championship.

#3. Kurt Angle will wrestle again if it's a tag team match

The Olympic hero hasn't wrestled since his forgettable retirement match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35. Kurt Angle has experienced several physical issues that forced him to call time on his in-ring career.

However, the WWE Hall of Famer has undergone multiple surgeries of late and might be able to come out of retirement for another match.

Angle spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter and admitted that while he does not intend to compete again, he would be willing to return for a tag team contest.

The former WWE Champion has had an enviable career and is very proud of his accomplishments as a wrestling performer. He even mentioned Ric Flair while talking about a potential in-ring comeback:

"I don't think so. I had a knee replacement five months ago. I'm good. I think I've had a good enough career that I'm very proud of. If it does come to be, then it will probably be a tag match like Ric Flair did so that I don't get exposed."

Kurt Angle was honest about his current condition and explained that he wasn't a wrestling machine anymore from his heyday. The 53-year-old legend would like to work against younger wrestlers who can carry him in matches, as he explained below:

"I hate to say it, but I'm not exactly the same wrestler I used to be. But if I did decide to have a wrestling match, it would be against younger guys that could carry me. And I'd make sure that it was a tag match, so I was not exposed." (2:35 - 3:05)

Kurt Angle is set to return on the upcoming SmackDown episode to celebrate his 54th birthday. It will be interesting to see if his appearance leads to a long-term TV role and a possible match for the respected veteran.

