The Undertaker is one of the most respected legends in WWE. Over the course of his 30-year career, he has performed with excellence, winning multiple world championships.

Fans might want to know about The Phenom's personal life and family. If you're one of them, we've got some information about his real-life son.

Who is The Undertaker's son Gunner Vincent Calaway?

The 29-year-old is the eldest son of the Hall of Famer. While children of wrestlers like Ric Flair and Rikishi chose to follow in their fathers' footsteps into the world of pro wrestling, Gunner Vincent Calaway decided not to enter the professional wrestling industry.

He is a freelance artist and illustrator currently residing in Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Some might have noticed that his face strongly resembles The Undertaker.

He has been spotted with multiple women, but as of now, he isn't married. While his parents are currently divorced, he has maintained a healthy relationship with his father.

We're happy to see him follow his interests, but who knows? We might see him in WWE sometime in the future.

Will Gunner Vincent Calaway's father The Undertaker ever return to the WWE ring?

𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/the-undertaker… Undertaker is not ruling out a WWE return. Good or bad? Undertaker is not ruling out a WWE return. Good or bad?wrestlelamia.co.uk/the-undertaker… https://t.co/Bxs1vFsAIP

The legendary superstar officially retired from in-ring competition in 2021 and the company immortalized his career by inducting him into the Hall of Fame class of 2022.

However, it can't be said that we have seen the last of The Phenom. During his Hall of Fame speech, he made sure to utter the popular phrase "Never say Never".

In a recent interview with Bleacher Report, The Deadman reflected on what he meant when he said "Never say Never".

"Just the fact you asked that question, mission accomplished, you never say never. I don't have aspirations of ever stepping into the ring again, but this is the WWE, man. You never say never. You just never say never. I thought it was a great button that I can put on that and for that very reason. That was a little bit for Vince, too," said The Undertaker.

While it might not look like he needs to add another match to his career, there is always a possibility of a legendary wrestler returning to have a much-awaited dream match.

Kane recently expressed his thoughts about The Phenom's WWE retirement. Here is what he said.

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far