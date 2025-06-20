The Undertaker set for blockbuster WWE return in unexpected new role? Possibility explored

The Undertaker has once again become the talk of the town among the WWE Universe. The Deadman's name has come up after it was revealed that the veteran was part of the WWE creative team at Money in the Bank 2025.

It was also disclosed that Taker is very interested in being part of Triple H's creative regime. The story was affirmed by Konnan.

While speaking on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, the veteran asserted that The Undertaker enjoys the creative side of the company and expressed that Taker was in creative at the company's most recent PLE.

"I think The Undertaker wants to get into creative. He likes it a lot, and he was in creative at Money in the Bank. He was in the other one, and I think he's very interested in being part of the creative team," said Konnan.

There is certainly a possibility that the former World Heavyweight Champion may return to WWE with a new role in creative. The Phenom is never too far away from the sports entertainment juggernaut, and being placed in a new role would help him contribute even more to the company.

The 60-year-old star has been retired from in-ring action for several years now. He wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 36, where he defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard match. Taker's last clash was a cinematic match as it took place in the Pandemic era.

After his retirement, the Hall of Famer has made several cameo appearances in the Stamford-based promotion. So this new role could be something fresh for the legendary star.

Will Undertaker return to wrestle for one more match in WWE?

The Deadman has made several appearances in WWE and even engaged in some physical altercations since his retirement. Despite all this, there is no indication of the Hall of Famer making his return to the squared circle one more time.

In multiple interviews and appearances, Taker has confirmed that he still has the urge to make his presence felt in the ring, but his body will not allow him to compete. However, The Phenom did disclose that he is open to future appearances in the company, despite being retired since WrestleMania 36.

It will be interesting to see what The Undertaker's future is in the Triple H-led promotion and in what capacity the legend appears in the company.

