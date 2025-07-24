The Undertaker to show up at SummerSlam 2025 to help WWE Superstar become new champion? Potential explored 

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to emanate live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 2 and 3. The Biggest Party of the Summer could see the epic return of The Undertaker.Cody Rhodes will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title in a Street Fight at SummerSlam 2025. The high-profile encounter could see The Deadman return to help Rhodes become champion.As fans must be aware, John Cena sold his &quot;soul&quot; to The Rock at Elimination Chamber. While The Final Boss has been on hiatus since then, he could finally return during the Undisputed WWE Title match at SummerSlam 2025. Upon his comeback, he could try and help The Cenation Leader prevail over Cody Rhodes.Given the Street Fight stipulation, The Rock could easily get physically involved in the encounter. The People's Champion could join forces with Cena and launch a brutal two-on-one attack on The American Nightmare. This potential sequence could lead to The Undertaker making an epic return.The Deadman could show up to save Cody Rhodes from the heel duo before helping the former AEW star prevail over John Cena to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. 'Taker also helped Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 by taking out The Rock, and it won't be a surprise if history repeats itself at SummerSlam 2025.As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing is confirmed.Cody Rhodes sheds light on a special moment he shared with The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 40As mentioned above, The Undertaker made an epic return at WrestleMania 40 to help Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare opened up about The Deadman's shocking involvement in his match last year before shedding light on a special moment he shared with the Hall of Famer.On The Babyfaces Podcast, Rhodes revealed how he was enamored by what transpired in the ring in Philadelphia.&quot;I could be overestimating my importance to The Undertaker here. But he winked at me. He winked at me, and then the lights went out, and it was like legitimate magic had just happened. All the times he struck people with lightning, all the times—he did it. It’s literally just as he gave me a nice [wink], the lights went out, and I couldn’t believe it, and it’s, to me, one of the most special things ever.&quot; (H/T: POST Wrestling)It will be interesting to see if The Deadman plays a role in Cody Rhodes' match at SummerSlam 2025.