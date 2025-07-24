  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SummerSlam 2025
  • The Undertaker to show up at SummerSlam 2025 to help WWE Superstar become new champion? Potential explored 

The Undertaker to show up at SummerSlam 2025 to help WWE Superstar become new champion? Potential explored 

By Shubham Singh
Published Jul 24, 2025 12:28 GMT
The Undertaker could return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025. (Images via WWE.com &amp; star
The Undertaker is a WWE legend (Images via wwe.com & star's Instagram handle)

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to emanate live from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on August 2 and 3. The Biggest Party of the Summer could see the epic return of The Undertaker.

Ad

Cody Rhodes will challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title in a Street Fight at SummerSlam 2025. The high-profile encounter could see The Deadman return to help Rhodes become champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As fans must be aware, John Cena sold his "soul" to The Rock at Elimination Chamber. While The Final Boss has been on hiatus since then, he could finally return during the Undisputed WWE Title match at SummerSlam 2025. Upon his comeback, he could try and help The Cenation Leader prevail over Cody Rhodes.

Given the Street Fight stipulation, The Rock could easily get physically involved in the encounter. The People's Champion could join forces with Cena and launch a brutal two-on-one attack on The American Nightmare. This potential sequence could lead to The Undertaker making an epic return.

Ad

The Deadman could show up to save Cody Rhodes from the heel duo before helping the former AEW star prevail over John Cena to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion. 'Taker also helped Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 by taking out The Rock, and it won't be a surprise if history repeats itself at SummerSlam 2025.

As of now, this is mere speculation, and nothing is confirmed.

Cody Rhodes sheds light on a special moment he shared with The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 40

As mentioned above, The Undertaker made an epic return at WrestleMania 40 to help Cody Rhodes defeat Roman Reigns. The American Nightmare opened up about The Deadman's shocking involvement in his match last year before shedding light on a special moment he shared with the Hall of Famer.

Ad

On The Babyfaces Podcast, Rhodes revealed how he was enamored by what transpired in the ring in Philadelphia.

"I could be overestimating my importance to The Undertaker here. But he winked at me. He winked at me, and then the lights went out, and it was like legitimate magic had just happened. All the times he struck people with lightning, all the times—he did it. It’s literally just as he gave me a nice [wink], the lights went out, and I couldn’t believe it, and it’s, to me, one of the most special things ever." (H/T: POST Wrestling)
Ad

It will be interesting to see if The Deadman plays a role in Cody Rhodes' match at SummerSlam 2025.

About the author
Shubham Singh

Shubham Singh

Shubham Kumar Singh has been with Sportskeeda Wrestling as a WWE content writer for six years. An engineer by education, he claims his passion for writing and wrestling led him to become a pro wrestling writer. His love for the sport stems from his childhood.

The first show he remembers watching was WrestleMania 2005. Shubham's favorite wrestler is John Cena due to his perseverance, humbleness, and never-die attitude. He puts utmost emphasis on thorough research, fact-checking, and unbiased reporting as a writer and a fan.

When not reporting about pro wrestling, Shubham is an avid reader who admires Fyodor Dostoevsky's work. Apart from that, he also ardently follows cricket.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications