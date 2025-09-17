The Usos breaking up for good & 3 other ways their match at WWE Wrestlepalooza can end

The Usos are all set to reunite to compete in a WWE tag match after a long time at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza Premium Live Event this weekend.The Bloodline stars will be taking on The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The heel group has been targeting Roman Reigns and Jey Uso for a long time. The legendary tag team has finally reunited to teach the rising stars a lesson.Given the chaotic forces involved in the bout, things are bound to be tumultuous at the PLE. Fans are predicting the potential outcome for the much-anticipated contest.In this article, we will predict the four ways the match tag team contest between Usos and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed can conclude.#4. Jey Uso might turn heelMain Event Jey Uso has been riding a massive wave of success as a singles superstar. He has won the Royal Rumble 2025 and the World Heavyweight Championship and has been in the main-event picture.For weeks, Jey Uso has been showing signs of turning heel, like him spearing LA Knight despite The Megastar being on their side. Moreover, the twins have a problem with Jimmy refusing to take orders from Jey.Every week, the equation between the twin brothers worsens with the passage of time. Things could turn south at WWE Wrestlepalooza with Jey Uso turning heel on his own brother.#3. Former WWE Tag Team Champion captured a big winThe Usos are one of the biggest tag teams in the World Wrestling Entertainment. The Bloodline members once dominated the entire tag division and whipped out every threat in their way.The veterans could illustrate why they were once at the top of the division, and may teach The Vision a lesson by clinching a big, clean win over them, and kicking off a new phase in the WWE tag division.#2. The Vision might get a victoryBreakker and Reed are two of the rising superstars on the Triple H-led creative team, gearing up to be the next WrestleMania main-eventers, and capturing a win over the legendary tag team champions, The Usos, would establish them as an unstoppable force in the tag team division.The Vision might exploit the growing conflict between Jimmy and Jey Uso, which could allow Bron and Bronson to employ their heel tactics and secure a victory.#1. A new member might debutSeth Rollins and Paul Heyman's heel faction is known for always having a backup plan. The Vision could have had a proper strategy for both Bron and Bronson to neutralize The Usos at Wrestlepalooza 2025.A new member could debut this weekend and could help The Vision capture a win over the iconic team. This win may put Breakker and Reed as the frontrunners as the number-one contenders for the WWE Tag Team Championship.