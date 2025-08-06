  • home icon
The Usos to Make a Major Career Change that Might Affect The Judgment Day? Chances Explored

By Bethel Benjamin
Published Aug 06, 2025 15:53 GMT
WrestleMania 41 - Source: Getty
The Usos at WrestleMania 41. [Image Source: Getty]

Jimmy and Jey Uso, collectively known as The Usos, are currently working as singles stars in WWE. Jey recently joined forces with Roman Reigns on RAW, where the duo is embroiled in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins and his faction. Meanwhile, Jimmy recently aligned himself with Jacob Fatu on the blue brand's show to take on Solo Sikoa and his MFTs. That said, the twins could soon make a major career-altering move that might affect The Judgment Day.

Last week's episode of the red brand's show saw Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh retain the World Tag Team Championship against the LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro), thanks to interference from two different El Grande Americanos.

youtube-cover
In a massive twist, Jimmy Uso might leave SmackDown and move to RAW to ally with his twin, Jey. The Original Tribal Chief was brutally assaulted by The Vision this past Monday. Hence, Reigns could be absent for a while, leaving The YEET Master without anyone to stand by him on the red brand's show.

If this happens, in a shocking twist, Big Jim might move to RAW and join forces with Jey, reviving The Usos. The Usos could then challenge The Judgment Day members for the World Tag Team Championship at WWE Clash in Paris. The premium live event will take place at Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, on August 31.

That said, this angle is speculative at this point.

The Usos to win the World Tag Team Championship at WWE Clash in Paris?

If the above scenario plays out, there is a possibility that Jimmy and Jey Uso may dethrone Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh as World Tag Team Champions at WWE Clash in Paris.

The Usos remain one of the greatest tag teams in the Stamford-based promotion's history, having won tag team gold eight times. Jimmy and Jey winning gold again might bring a huge change to the World Tag Team Championship picture on RAW.

However, it must be noted that while the above scenario may sound convincing, it is hypothetical at this point, and nothing in this regard has been confirmed by the company.

