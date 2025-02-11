The Usos to reunite again, Jey Uso to be replaced by former Universal Champion? 5 Things The Yeet Master can do at WWE Elimination Chamber

Jey Uso finally made his choice for WrestleMania 41. The Yeet Master will now go one-on-one against The Ring General, Gunther, at the Showcase of the Immortals. Jey might have shown valor by challenging Gunther at WrestleMania 41, but the odds are stacked against him.

Gunther has defeated Jey thrice in a row, with his last win against The Yeet Master at Saturday Night's Main Event on January 25, 2025. Be that as it may, as we head into Elimination Chamber PLE, it remains to be seen what kind of face-off Jey Uso will have with Gunther.

This listicle will discuss five things Jey Uso can do in Elimination Chamber 2025.

#5 Contract signing

Jey and Gunther can sign the contract face-to-face at the Elimination Chamber. WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce can officiate the proceedings, with Gunther and Jey cutting hot promos against each other.

It might also have both of them throwing hands at each other.

#4 Face Ludwig Kaiser

Gunther might even throw a curved ball at Jey next week on RAW. He may ask the former Intercontinental Champion to prove his credentials by facing his right-hand, Ludwig Kaiser, on RAW.

The Ring General might argue that since he has already beaten Jey several times, he doesn't find Jey worthy of an opponent. He might challenge Jey that he should first beat his right-hand man, Ludwig Kaiser, at Elimination Chamber and then think of facing him at WrestleMania 41.

#3 Segment with his father Rikishi

A highlight at Elimination Chamber could be Jey's father, WWE legend Rikishi, appearing at the event. The Hall of Famer last appeared in 2020 at The Undertaker's retirement ceremony and hasn't been seen on TV since.

Rikishi recently opened up about Jey's Royal Rumble victory and how the family was delighted. He revealed that his joy was unprecedented, but the win was also emotional. The Hall of Famer can return to the Elimination Chamber and give blessings to his son before the biggest match of his WWE career.

#2 The Usos vs. The Imperium

The Elimination Chamber might also witness Jimmy and Jey coming together to lock horns with The Imperium (Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser).

Next week on RAW, The Ring General and Kaiser might lead an attack on Jey Uso, prompting Jimmy to come to his brother's aid. Adam Pearce can announce a tag team match at Elimination Chamber on March 1.

#1 Goldberg to replace Jey Uso?

The biggest upset of the Elimination Chamber could be watching WWE legend Goldberg return and asking Jey Uso to leave his WrestleMania spot for him. The former Universal Champion had a tense interaction with Gunther at Bad Blood last year. The 37-year-old superstar had taken digs at the WWE legend sitting in the crowd. Although Goldberg later entered the ring, Gunther was taken out by Sami Zayn.

It was rumored that Goldberg might return on RAW's debut episode on Netflix and challenge Gunther for a match at WrestleMania 41. It would be Da Man's final match in WWE, as he is expected to wrap up his career this year.

Even though he hasn't appeared in WWE till now, the Hall of Famer can return at the Elimination Chamber and ask Jey Uso to leave his spot for him. It remains to be seen if the 58-year-old superstar will return to the promotion at Elimination Chamber next month.

