The Usos set to return to action this week on WWE SmackDown 

Last week's WWE SmackDown concluded with The Usos returning to the Blue brand to aid Roman Reigns in fighting off King Corbin and his crew. Although The Bloodline stood tall that night, The Usos will not be getting away from the clutches of King Corbin so easily.

WWE has now confirmed that Dolph Ziggler and Corbin will team up to face The Usos in the upcoming edition of SmackDown in what is going to be the first match of the former Tag Team Champions in six months.

Multi-time RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Champions, Jimmy and Jey Uso, have been one of the most successful tag teams of the past decade. However, they were written off on-screen programming following WWE Extreme Rules last year owing to Jimmy getting arrested for DUI.

The Usos are back in the mix now and they will be looking to bounce back to the Tag Team Championship picture of the Blue brand. But before that, they need to get past the hurdle in the form of Dolph Ziggler and King Corbin.

Five months is a long time away from the ring. there’s WORK to be put in so Corbin and Zigman got first. Leggggoooooo #Smackdown #WELCOME https://t.co/CNcc9zasK5 — The Usos (@WWEUsos) January 9, 2020

The Lone Wolf has proven time and again that he can go to any extent to win a match and after Jimmy and Jey interrupted him last week, he must have been gearing up with a plan to tackle The Usos.

Will Roman Reigns be in the corner of his cousins to eradicate such shenanigans? We will get to know that come SmackDown.