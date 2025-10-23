The Vision's new member and 3 other ways WWE could reintroduce 41-year-old star

Earlier this month, a former WWE champion made waves in the world of pro wrestling due to the drama surrounding his contract status. The name in question is Santos Escobar, whose previous deal with the Stamford-based promotion had expired on October 7.

However, the following day, it was reported that the former Cruiserweight Champion had signed a new, lucrative deal with the global juggernaut. That said, the 41-year-old has yet to appear on TV since re-signing with the promotion.

The Legado del Fantasma leader is reportedly set to return on next week's episode of Monday Night RAW. On that note, let's look at four ways WWE could reintroduce Santos Escobar:

#4. Santos Escobar could return to WWE RAW as Dominik Mysterio's associate

Dominik Mysterio's strained relationship with his Judgment Day stablemates has reached the point where he has been left alone to fight his battles. Just as the Intercontinental Champion had lured El Grande Americano to his side to help him win matches, he could now introduce Escobar as his newest associate.

The two had previously teamed up at WrestleMania 40, where they lost to Rey Mysterio and Andrade in a tag team match. The 41-year-old could ensure Mysterio holds on to the IC Title for a long time. Moreover, it would involve the Mexican star in the ever-growing Judgment Day drama, furthering the tension among the stablemates.

#3. Santos Escobar could step up as Dominik Mysterio's challenger

Another way Santos Escobar could return to WWE TV is by stepping up to Dominik Mysterio and challenging for the Intercontinental Championship. Given their history, Escobar could be a perfect opponent for "Dirty" Dom. The former Cruiserweight Champion could confront Mysterio on RAW and declare his intention to win the prestigious title.

The 41-year-old could also be the one to finally dethrone the self-proclaimed King of Luchadors as IC Champion. Mysterio is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Penta and Rusev. Once that reaches its conclusion, and if "Dirty" Dom manages to hold on to the title by the end of it, Escobar could be next in line to challenge the young Mysterio.

#2. Legado del Fantasma could take on The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day's dominance on the red brand has diminished significantly after Finn Balor and JD McDonagh lost the World Tag Team Championship to AJ Styles and Dragon Lee on this week's episode of WWE RAW. Moreover, the friction among the members has only made things worse for the heel faction.

As the group tries to regain its footing, it could be confronted by Legado del Fantasma, the faction consisting of Santos Escobar, Berto, and Garza. The trio could move to RAW and start a rivalry with The Judgment Day.

#1. The Vision could recruit Santos Escobar

The Vision has been making waves since kicking Seth Rollins out of the group last week. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman now look to further establish their dominance on WWE RAW.

Given the increasing number of enemies, the faction may need more manpower. This could be a perfect way to reintroduce Santos Escobar on TV, as Heyman could recruit him to The Vision, adding a whole new dynamic to the group.

