The Vision to unveil their second in command after leader Seth Rollins? Exploring the possibility

The Vision has terrorized Monday Night RAW ever since Seth Rollins formed the faction following WrestleMania 41. First, he aligned with Paul Heyman and eventually added Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and now his wife, Becky Lynch.Rollins and Lynch are currently embroiled in a feud with CM Punk and AJ Lee. The former Divas Champion returned to WWE after a decade and immediately went after Lynch, who not only cost Punk the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris, but slapped him on the following episode of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown.Reed and Breakker, on the other hand, are expected to feud with the recently reunited Usos. They also have had their fair share of issues with Jimmy and Jey's cousin, Roman Reigns, who was ambushed at Clash in Paris. Given that Reigns will eventually return and set his sights on The Vision, the faction could find itself outnumbered, unless they decide to add a new member. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRAW star LA Knight has also been in The Vision's crossfire for months. In fact, the faction has played a big role in The Megastar not being able to win the big one. This would be the perfect time for WWE to pull the trigger on a Knight heel turn, despite his massive popularity with the WWE Universe. With Rollins and Lynch staying busy with Punk and Lee, the former United States Champion could be the second in command.The Megastar's heel turn would also allow WWE to book a huge WarGames Match for Survivor Series 2025 once Roman Reigns returns. The OTC1 could form a dream team featuring his cousins and CM Punk against The Vision, with their newest member, Knight.Big E has suggested a scenario where LA Knight could join The VisionBig E believes that LA Knight is the classic case of too close yet too far. Hence, he thinks that the former United States Champion could align himself with The Vision.Speaking on Countdown to Clash in Paris, the former WWE Champion said:&quot;He's [LA Knight] a guy, I think the last couple of years, a lot of people have penned as a future World Champion, and you worry if he starts to fall in this category of always a bridesmaid, never a bride. A guy who has the ability. I think it's written all over him.&quot;Knight teamed up with Jey Uso on last week's RAW to face Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in a losing effort.