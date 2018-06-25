4 Worst WWE Money in The Bank winners

An analysis on the worst WWE Money in The Bank winners ever.

Palash Sharma CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 25 Jun 2018, 13:20 IST 2.10K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Money in The Bank is a concept invented by the G.O.A.T., Chris Jericho. It is a very interesting concept where the winner can cash-in the contract whenever he wants – as long as you have a referee. Since 2005, we have had 19 Money in The Bank winners – sometimes two of them in one year.

However, winning the contract doesn’t guarantee a great title run or even a successful cash-in. Sometimes, WWE get cold feet for a certain superstar and makes him screw up the cash-in. Or, in case of Mr Kennedy, pass the briefcase to someone else to prevent an injury from hampering the storyline.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Various WWE Superstars have failed to use the Money in The Bank briefcase as a catapult to the main roster. Names like Alberto Del Rio and Jack Swagger come to mind upon mentioning the failures. These superstars either messed up their cash-in or never got the expected reaction on being champion.

Today, we look at the worst Money in The Bank winners and their subsequent cash-ins.

#4 Alberto Del Rio

In 2011, Alberto Del Rio received the pushed of his life when he won the biggest Royal Rumble (till 2018) and faced Edge for the World Heavyweight Championship at Wrestlemania 27. Despite losing the match, he still didn’t lose his push and went on to win that year’s Raw Money in The Bank. One of the reasons his win fell flat was due to its underwhelming nature.

At that time, it was difficult to invest in the guy due to his boring gimmick. What soured his cash-in was the fact that he ruined one of the most intriguing storylines of the decade. After the main event of SummerSlam i.e. John Cena vs CM Punk, he cashed in on the winner CM Punk. Not that any cash-in could have ruined that, but a superstar like Alberto Del Rio could never have induced a significant reaction.

After a forgetful title run, John Cena won the championship from Alberto Del Rio at Night of Champions. He regained it at Hell in a Cell and then finally dropped the belt to CM Punk at Survivor Series. He never really recovered from the god-awful title reign and then gradually reversing his push.