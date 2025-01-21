The Wyatt Sicks to attack major WWE group following massive swerve on Monday Night RAW? Potential twist explored

The Wyatt Sicks have been absent from WWE television since December 2024. Rumors have been swirling that the faction is moving to SmackDown. However, WWE might be planning a massive swerve that could shock fans. Uncle Howdy and his group could target a prominent WWE stable on Monday Night RAW in a surprising turn of events.

This sinister faction could again cast its ominous shadow over The Final Testament. Several signs indicate that Wyatt Sicks did not leave RAW. Rather, Karrion Kross has been circulating this unofficial news, making it more likely to be a hoax. Kross' recent promo on the red brand also dropped a subtle hint about the faction's whereabouts.

Uncle Howdy and his group could lurk in the shadows for revenge as they have a score to settle with The Doom Walker. Besides, the feud between The Wyatt Sicks and The Final Testament seems far from over, as it has yet to get a proper closure. There is a good possibility that the sinister faction could prey upon Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain on RAW in the coming weeks.

The Wyatt Sicks' unfinished business with Karrion Kross is a festering wound that demands retribution. Just when WWE Universe is expecting the faction's departure from the red brand, Uncle Howdy, and his stable could emerge from the shadows and launch an all-out attack on The Final Testament. This would resume their rivalry on RAW, leading to its final chapter.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the coming weeks. At this point, the abovementioned angle is speculation only.

Will the Wyatt Sicks return next week on WWE RAW?

It has been long since the WWE Universe saw Uncle Howdy and his group on Monday Night Raw. Their last appearance was on the December 9 edition of RAW, which caused fans to wonder about their whereabouts. Given the recent situation, the uncanny faction is unlikely to return next week.

The upcoming edition of the red brand is set to be the go-home edition of RAW for Royal Rumble. Therefore, the storylines and feuds will mainly revolve around matches that will take place at the spectacle. Hence, WWE is unlikely to bring back The Wyatt Sicks next week, as the faction's return might overshadow the buildup and hype for Royal Rumble.

However, there is a good chance that the RAW after Royal Rumble will be where Uncle Howdy and his group will feel their presence. The stable members are still listed on the Monday Night RAW roster, making their comeback on the red brand very likely.

It remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for The Wyatt Sicks as WWE embarks on the Road to WrestleMania.

