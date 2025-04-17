The Wyatt Sicks’ latest whereabouts may have subtly confirmed their WWE status for WrestleMania 41

Uncle Howdy's mystic faction, The Wyatt Sicks, surprisingly doesn't have any scheduled appearances at WrestleMania 41. The group has been absent from WWE shows for the past few months. The last time the group showed up was in December last year, when they squared off against The Final Testament in a losing effort. Earlier this year, they were drafted to Friday Night SmackDown, but astonishingly, they haven't made any appearances on the blue brand yet.

There have also been rumors that the mystic group can show up at WrestleMania 41, but there's a potential unfortunate update on their Mania appearance now. Just days before WrestleMania 41, which will happen in Las Vegas, Nevada, two of Wyatt Sicks' members were seen in Orlando, Florida, in a tattoo studio.

A tattoo artist who goes by the name Roberto “Robby tatz” Charneco posted a photo on Instagram of Dexter Lumis and Erick Rowan standing for a photo with him. Fans on social media were quick to notice that since Lumis and Rowan are in Orlando, they likely won't be coming to Las Vegas, and therefore, the group won't be part of WrestleMania 41. This comes as sad news for all the Uncle Howdy fans who were hopeful of watching Uncle Howdy's group back in action.

Earlier, it was rumored that The Wyatt Sicks was not showing up because of Bo Dallas (Uncle Howdy's) injury. However, Dallas had reportedly recovered and was cleared to wrestle, but still, the mystic group didn't make any appearance on the blue brand. Strangely, Triple H hasn't booked one of the best factions in WWE for a match at WrestleMania 41. However, what if the five-member group comes out with a sixth member on Night Two of WrestleMania 41?

Alexa Bliss can be the sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks at WrestleMania 41

Former women's champion and WWE's star performer, Alexa Bliss, has also been absent from WWE for the past one and a half months. Little Miss Bliss returned at the Royal Rumble 2025 to a thunderous pop. However, after a few appearances on SmackDown and a post-Elimination Chamber loss, Alexa vanished from the promotion.

It was rumored that WWE could book her in a storyline against Liv Morgan. However, the Wicked Witch of WWE never showed up after the Elimination Chamber PLE, and the storyline never took off.

What if there is a connection between hers and the absence of Wyatt Sicks from the WWE? Can they return at the same time at WrestleMania 41? Moreover, the group had shown their interest in Alexa, as the flickering TV screen appeared on SmackDown during Alexa's match.

Therefore, the Wyatt Sicks can return at WrestleMania 41 with Alexa Bliss as the sixth member of their clan. The group can then feud with the likes of Judgment Day on SmackDown if the faction is drafted to the blue brand after WrestleMania 41.

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More