The Wyatt Sicks to officially turn heel on SmackDown by destroying 4 popular WWE stars? Potential explored

The Wyatt Sicks captured the WWE Tag Team Championship last week on SmackDown by defeating the Street Profits. Ever since the group returned, it has been a dominant force on the blue brand. Uncle Howdy and Co. have been working as a tweener in WWE. However, this week on SmackDown, the sinister faction could officially turn heel by destroying four top stars on the roster.

They could destroy Andrade, Rey Fenix, Nathan Frazer, and Axiom this week on SmackDown. The possibility arose after the Wyatts were seen using heel tactics to win the WWE Tag Team Championship last week. Erick Rowan caused ringside interference in the bout, which raised many eyebrows. There is a good possibility that it could be a foreshadowing of what is to come.

Meanwhile, Andrade and Rey Fenix put the entire tag team division on notice last week. WWE might pit them against the rising duo of Fraxiom on SmackDown. The Wyatt Sicks could invade this match and destroy all four babyfaces in the ring. The sinister faction could unleash carnage on the show without any absolute cause, officially turning heel in the process.

Such an angle would put a major spotlight on Uncle Howdy and his group after their historic tag team title win last week. Moreover, targeting fan-favorite stars like Andrade, Rey Fenix, and Fraxiom would officially solidify The Wyatt Sicks as a nefarious faction. There is a high possibility for this scenario to unfold this week on SmackDown.

Nonetheless, it is just a speculation based on what Erick Rowan did last week. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the Wyatts ahead of SummerSlam 2025.

The Wyatt Sicks to defend its title against Andrade and Rey Fenix?

WWE has been building The Wyatt Sicks as a strong force on SmackDown. In the past few weeks, it has destroyed almost the entire tag team division on Friday nights. Therefore, Nick Aldis might be forced to put a new tag team against them in the coming weeks leading to SummerSlam.

Rey Fenix and Andrade could step up and challenge the Wyatts for the WWE Tag Team Championship at the upcoming premium live event. Triple H has been putting an extra focus on the newly formed alliance of the two stars lately. Even the crowd has been giving the duo of Fenix and El Idolo a warm reception.

Additionally, The Wyatt Sicks has slayed every other tag team on the SmackDown roster, including top names like MotorCity Machine Guns, Fraxiom, DIY, and the Street Profits. Therefore, putting fresh challengers against the new champions would add a fresh layer to their storyline moving forward.

Given their recent momentum, WWE can put Andrade and Rey Fenix against The Wyatt Sicks at The Biggest Party of the Summer. However, this is only speculation, and it remains to be seen what Triple H has in store for the faction at the grand event.

