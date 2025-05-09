The Wyatt Sicks to return at Backlash 2025 and help major WWE star following betrayal? Potential explored

It has been some time since the WWE Universe has seen The Wyatt Sicks. The eerie faction was moved to SmackDown months ago, but they have yet to make their presence felt. Could this change at Backlash 2025, where they could return and help a major WWE star following a betrayal?

Ad

The answer to this question is quite possibly yes, as the WWE star in question is Jacob Fatu. The Wyatt Sicks could return after 152 days and help the Samoan Werewolf on a whim. After all, the United States Champion could be betrayed by his own cousin, Solo Sikoa, at Backlash 2025.

For a while now, it has seemed like a betrayal within the New Bloodline was inevitable. In particular, it felt as though Sikoa would betray Fatu, as the latter has stepped out of line and is now doing his own thing. This could happen in St. Louis, after Fatu defends his title in the Fatal Four Way match.

Ad

Trending

The Wyatt Sicks, known for taking out those who betray their "family", could return and take out Solo Sikoa. Before Uncle Howdy and his group intervened, the Street Champion could be ganging up on Fatu with the help of the returning Tongans, and perhaps even Drew McIntyre, whom he advocated for on last week's SmackDown.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Of course, this is all speculation at the end of the day. There is no telling when the group will return, let alone if they will get involved with Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and The New Bloodline.

The Wyatt Sicks' last appearance was against the now-defunct Final Testament

152 says may not seem like a lot to most people, but it sure feels like it when it comes to The Wyatt Sicks. As mentioned earlier, the last time they were seen on WWE TV was months ago, before they were moved to SmackDown.

Ad

Back then, they were performing on Monday Nights and were in a heated feud with the now-defunct Final Testament. Uncle Howdy led his group against Karrion Kross, The Authors of Pain, and their then-ally, The Miz.

Their feud ended on the 9 December 2024 episode of RAW, with The Final Testament coming out on top.

Fans are still eagerly awaiting the return of the group. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for them once they do make a comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More