The Wyatt Sicks to return at Backlash 2025 and help major WWE star following betrayal? Potential explored

It has been some time since the WWE Universe has seen The Wyatt Sicks. The eerie faction was moved to SmackDown months ago, but they have yet to make their presence felt. Could this change at Backlash 2025, where they could return and help a major WWE star following a betrayal?
The answer to this question is quite possibly yes, as the WWE star in question is Jacob Fatu. The Wyatt Sicks could return after 152 days and help the Samoan Werewolf on a whim. After all, the United States Champion could be betrayed by his own cousin, Solo Sikoa, at Backlash 2025.
For a while now, it has seemed like a betrayal within the New Bloodline was inevitable. In particular, it felt as though Sikoa would betray Fatu, as the latter has stepped out of line and is now doing his own thing. This could happen in St. Louis, after Fatu defends his title in the Fatal Four Way match.
The Wyatt Sicks, known for taking out those who betray their "family", could return and take out Solo Sikoa. Before Uncle Howdy and his group intervened, the Street Champion could be ganging up on Fatu with the help of the returning Tongans, and perhaps even Drew McIntyre, whom he advocated for on last week's SmackDown.
Of course, this is all speculation at the end of the day. There is no telling when the group will return, let alone if they will get involved with Jacob Fatu, Solo Sikoa, and The New Bloodline.
The Wyatt Sicks' last appearance was against the now-defunct Final Testament
152 says may not seem like a lot to most people, but it sure feels like it when it comes to The Wyatt Sicks. As mentioned earlier, the last time they were seen on WWE TV was months ago, before they were moved to SmackDown.
Back then, they were performing on Monday Nights and were in a heated feud with the now-defunct Final Testament. Uncle Howdy led his group against Karrion Kross, The Authors of Pain, and their then-ally, The Miz.
Their feud ended on the 9 December 2024 episode of RAW, with The Final Testament coming out on top.
Fans are still eagerly awaiting the return of the group. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for them once they do make a comeback.