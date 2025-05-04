Solo Sikoa secretly working against Jacob Fatu with 7-time WWE champion? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu are trying to re-establish The New Bloodline's position on SmackDown. As United States Champion, it seems as though The Samoan Werewolf has taken over the helm from Sikoa. However, could the latter be working against Fatu along with a seven-time WWE champion?

The answer to this question is quite possibly yes, especially when considering that the former three-time world champion, in addition to runs with the Intercontinental Title, NXT Championship, and tag titles, in question is Drew McIntyre. Now, The Scottish Warrior isn't the biggest fan of The Bloodline, but, recently, it seems like he might be colluding with Solo Sikoa.

It all started last week when Solo Sikoa's timely interference nearly handed Drew McIntyre the win. Unfortunately, Damian Priest got in the way, leading to a disqualification. This week, once again, there was a hint suggesting that the two might be working together.

Fans may have noticed that during a segment backstage, Sikoa was insisting that only McIntyre should be given a shot at Fatu's US Title. This is rather suspicious, and could suggest that come Backlash 2025, The Street Champion will do everything in his power to help the 39-year-old win.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation. There is no telling if Sikoa is working with McIntyre, let alone if he plans on betraying Fatu.

Nick Aldis has called out Solo Sikoa for trying to screw Jacob Fatu

As mentioned earlier, Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu had a segment backstage alongside SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. During the segment, Aldis made the Fatal Four-Way bout for the United States Championship official.

It was a huge announcement that somewhat bothered Fatu, but in the end, his response suggested he was ready for anything that was going to be thrown at him. However, more than The Samoan Werewolf, Sikoa was unhappy.

He claimed that Nick Aldis was trying to screw Fatu, but this is where Aldis corrected him. He simply put Sikoa in his face by suggesting that it was actually he who was trying to screw his cousin. This left Sikoa shocked and led to the WWE Universe gasping over the accusation.

All signs point to Sikoa eventually betraying Fatu. The next few weeks will certainly be interesting, and all eyes will be on Backlash 2025, where fans could potentially witness said betrayal.

