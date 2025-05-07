The Wyatt Sicks to return at Backlash with a new leader and go after five major WWE stars? Potential explored

The Wyatt Sicks have been off WWE television for months, last seen during their feud with The Final Testament in December 2024. Since then, the eerie faction has seemingly vanished into the darkness of the shadows. Their impending return has been a hot topic of discussion among wrestling circles, and so has a potential shift in leadership.

Alexa Bliss, who had been absent from WWE due to pregnancy for two years, returned to the company in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. She returned amid rumors of complications in her contract negotiations. Whether these rumors were a ploy to generate hype or not remains unclear, but the veracity of the fact that she did sign her new contract the day of the show is unquestionable.

Nevertheless, immediately upon her return, she was linked to a potential alliance with the Wyatt Sicks, courtesy of her long association with the late great Bray Wyatt as well as Nikki Cross, aka Abby The Witch. Bliss has once again been off TV since Elimination Chamber. This again points to ambitious creative plans in the works for her as part of the Wyatt Sicks. The stable's likely targets could be none other than The Judgment Day under the potential leadership of The Goddess.

As things stand, Dominik Mysterio is set to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Penta at WWE Backlash this Saturday. Assuming Dominik retains through underhanded means, something well within his track record, the post-match celebration with his Judgment Day stablemates could be the perfect moment for the Wyatt Sicks to strike. With Finn Bálor, JD McDonagh, Carlito, and Raquel Rodriguez all likely to be at ringside, the segment alone could set the stage for an all-out faction war in the months that follow.

Singles matches and multi-person matches, perhaps involving implications vis-à-vis the Intercontinental Championship and even the Women's Tag Team Championship once Liv Morgan makes her return, could take place. To jog up the reader's memory, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross are fondly remembered as one of the best and most entertaining women's tag team pairings in WWE history.

All of this could make for compelling and high-stakes television leading up to SummerSlam, where both teams could finally settle the score in a 12-person Mixed Tag Team Match involving Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, JD McDonagh, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez (The Judgment Day) on one side and Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, Nikki Cross, and potential leader Alexa Bliss (The Wyatt Sicks) on the other.

However, this is mere conjecture at this point.

Liv Morgan to insert herself in a potential Wyatt Sicks- Judgment Day feud after her return?

Liv Morgan! [Image Source: Getty]

Liv Morgan will be off WWE television for the foreseeable future, having landed a role in the upcoming movie Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. The film, starring Shun Oguri and Lily James, is already in production and will be directed by Takashi Miike. In fact, Morgan is reportedly already in Japan shooting for the movie.

There is currently no timeline on Morgan's return. However, it is unlikely that she is out for a very long time, considering her status as one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. So, if a feud between The Judgment Day and the Wyatt Sicks is indeed on the cards, fans can expect her to be back in time for WWE SummerSlam.

