Did Alexa Bliss sign a new WWE contract? All reported details you need to know

Alexa Bliss was one of the surprise entrants at this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. Her return last weekend in Indianapolis marked the first appearance in over two years. As it turns out, Bliss almost missed the premium live event, as her new deal was reportedly finalized the same day she made her comeback.

After failing to defeat Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble for the RAW Women's Championship, Bliss went on a hiatus. She later revealed that she was diagnosed with skin cancer. In November of that same year, Alexa and her husband welcomed their first daughter. Fans have waited for her to return since then, but it grew worrisome when it was reported that both parties encountered some problems regarding her contract. Fortunately, it seems they finalized a contract, which reportedly happened the same day of this year's Rumble.

Trending

According to Fightful Select, Alexa Bliss signed her new five-year WWE contract on February 1 and flew in that same day to Indianapolis, Indiana, for Royal Rumble. The site added that the former RAW Women's Champion negotiated the deal with the company's officials along with Paragon Talent Agency's Steve Kaye and Dean Muhtadi (FKA Mojo Rawley).

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Additionally, it was reported that some competitors in the Women's Royal Rumble match weren't informed that Alexa would be part of the bout. Also, the initial reports that contract negotiations were falling through might not be accurate, as WWE Shop began preparing Bliss' merchandise a few weeks ago.

Will Alexa Bliss get involved with a top WWE faction?

As per reports before the Royal Rumble, Bliss was supposed to return on an episode of RAW in San Jose in January. It was noted that she was supposed to join the Wyatt Sicks, given her history with Bray Wyatt.

However, when the reported negotiations about her contract began, those plans may have changed, and the group was transferred to SmackDown instead. Still, their paths might cross again.

WWE analyst Sam Roberts shared on the Notsam Wrestling podcast that the recently returned superstar can be the de facto leader of the Wyatt Sicks, given her history with The Eater of Worlds.

"I kind of like the idea of Alexa Bliss being a representative of The Wyatt Sicks who's kind of always there. You know almost like a de facto leader of the group. The idea that Alexa [Bliss] is a show-to-show competitor and we know she's a representative, but you can't push her too far because if you do, The Wyatt Sicks will appear," he said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what is next for Alexa Bliss on the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback