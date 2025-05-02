The Wyatt Sicks to return on SmackDown with 9-time WWE champion as their new leader? Potential explored

Over the past few months, The Wyatt Sicks have been absent from WWE. Previously, fans witnessed the horror faction performing on RAW, but since their move to SmackDown, they have yet to debut on the blue brand. Amid this, there is a chance that Uncle Howdy's faction may return to Friday Nights with Alexa Bliss as their newest leader.

The Goddess returned during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match and, post this, competed in a few matches. The last time Bliss wrestled in the squared circle was at Elimination Chamber 2025, and since then, she has been written off from television. Meanwhile, during WWE RAW this week, fans noticed a major Wyatt Sicks hint along with an Alexa Bliss connection.

In a Logan Paul backstage segment on RAW, fans noticed that the digital panel in the background, featuring a RAW advertisement, had some word glitches. This was similar to The Wyatt Sicks' eerie glitches. Also, at one point, the words resembled the name of Alexa, leading many to believe it was a hint of the former Women's Champion joining sides with Uncle Howdy.

Previously, fans have seen that Bliss and Howdy share a strong connection due to the late great Bray Wyatt. Additionally, there are reports of Alexa potentially joining the darker side soon in the Stamford-based promotion. All of this strongly suggests that The Goddess might return to WWE alongside Wyatt Sicks and declare herself their newest leader.

This twist will generate more buzz among fans and aid Triple H in promoting the horror faction in the best possible way. As of now, the scenario is completely speculative but indeed holds a great chance to unfold.

What else can WWE do when Alexa Bliss returns to television?

According to veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter, WWE may not have Alexa Bliss returning as the leader of the Wyatt Sicks. However, the company might do something else for her, which could involve repackaging for her comeback. He stated:

"I don't know if they're [WWE] going to bring them [Wyatt Sicks] back at all. It seems to me that, compared to the original Wyatt family, this has not taken off whatsoever. Fans like to light up their cell phones and everything, but that's it. I think they're going to try to find another place for Alexa Bliss, [since] they were going to put her with them, most likely. But now, it's like, what do we do with her?"

Reports are already confirming that Triple H has all the intention to make Alexa the newest leader of The Wyatt Sicks. Now, only time will tell what will happen and whether The Goddess will become the new leader of Uncle Howdy's faction.

