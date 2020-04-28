The Young Bucks reference released WWE Superstars on the latest episode of Being The Elite

The Young Bucks

Over the years, All Elite Wrestling superstars Matt and Nick Jackson- The Young Bucks- have developed quite the rivalry with former five-time WWE Tag Team Champions, The Revival. And the two exceptional tag teams have taken digs at each other on social media on numerous occasions.

The Young Bucks have been teasing a dream match against the multiple-time former WWE Tag Team Champions and during their days in the Bullet Club, Matt and Nick, along with other members of The Elite, popularized the term "FTR", which was initially a poke towards the duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood.

On the latest episode of Being The Elite, FTR was once again referenced, as The Jackson Brothers teased the possibility of The Revolt possibly ending up in AEW following their recent departure from WWE.

The Young Bucks tease the signing of The Revolt; references them on BTE

The Revolt, formerly known as The Revival, has had quite the memorable run in WWE and being former NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Champions, the duo of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood did accomplish a lot as a team during their tenure with the company.

However, after a few months on the main roster. the duo formally known as Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson felt frustrated with their creative direction and on 10th April, The Revival were released from their WWE contracts.

Episode #201 of Being The Elite featured the first tease for The Revival since their departure from WWE, as the episode ended with Matt and Nick Jackson spotting three clouds forming the term "FTR" in the sky.

Here is the recent episode of BTE:

The Young Bucks and The Revival have been teasing a potential dream match against each other for years now and with the latter now finally free to wrestle on other wrestling platforms and for other promotions, there is certainly a possibility of a dream match between Matt and Nick Jackson and Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler at some point down the line.

Advertisement

What's next for The Revolt?

In the aftermath of their departure from WWE, The Revolt could end up wrestling on the Independent Circuit for a while before moving on to the big leagues and possibly sign a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Another recently released WWE pairing in the form of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently teased a dream Triple Threat Tag Team Match between The Good Brothers, The Young Bucks, and The Revolt.

If Harwood and Wheeler are to sign with AEW, the duo could add a lot of depth to the promotion's tag team division, which already includes the likes of Proud-N-Powerful, The Lucha Brothers, and The Private Party.