Theory was the correct winner of the Men's Money in the Bank Match

Theory won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match at tonight's WWE Money in the Bank event. This came after Adam Pearce made him a last-minute addition to the match.

While many fans were disappointed with his victory, WWE made a bold but smart decision by having the 24-year-old win the briefcase.

Starting with the other options in the match, Sheamus, Madcap Moss, and Omos were long shots to win the briefcase. Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Riddle, or Drew McIntyre would have been adequate winners.

However, they all either haven't been built strong enough (Rollins and Zayn), or they have had their shot (Riddle) or are likely to get a shot (McIntyre) at Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Vince McMahon's protégé has featured heavily on WWE television since last November. He took an F5 from the top of the Elimination Chamber pod and took a Stone Cold Stunner at WrestleMania 38.

So, while the former US Champion did not have a noteworthy title reign, he was at least on television weekly and has been pushed strongly.

Theory vs. John Cena on the horizon?

Theory's win also presents some interesting scenarios in the coming months. A potential match between him and John Cena has been heavily teased on social media lately. This went even further when the former US Champion confronted Cena on this past week's episode of WWE RAW.

A match with Theory, potentially for the briefcase, would sell tickets for the show. If he defeats Cena, it will feel like a big deal and make fans see him in a different light and as a legit threat. Even if he loses, being in the ring with Cena would elevate the 24-year-old to the next level. So, WWE is in a win-win situation.

An even better route is for him to be WWE Champion by the time the Cena match takes place. With this scenario, the latter could become a 17-time champion.

With Liv Morgan already cashing in on her MITB contract, WWE will likely keep the men's briefcase on Theory for a few months. This gives the company time to further build up and develop a storyline.

Theory could be WWE's next big star

One of the major complaints about WWE is that the promotion has not created new stars. As of now, Theory is the only guy who would have been a made man with the briefcase apart from Riddle and Moss.

The superstar that inevitably dethrones Roman Reigns needs to be a young up-and-comer who will get a massive push from beating the champ. While Vince McMahon's protégé is a heel, he fits that description perfectly.

In conclusion, there may have been a better story to be told with Seth Rollins doing the "Heist of the Century 2.0" at SummerSlam or Sami Zayn holding the briefcase while being an "Honorary Uce" member of The Bloodline. However, these options don't offer as much flexibility and upside as Theory's win.

WWE must now continue to book Vince McMahon's protégé in a manner that shows fans that he is the next big superstar.

