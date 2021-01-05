"There is no better character in wrestling than Roman Reigns" - Former WCW star praises the Universal Champion

Former WCW star and wrestling personality Konnan has praised current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as having "the best character in wrestling."

In an interview with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, the former WCW United States Champion sounded highly impressed with Roman Reigns' current storyline in WWE, with particular emphasis on Reigns' special counsel Paul Heyman:

“The WWE problem, though, for me bro… there is no better character (gimmick) in wrestling than Roman Reigns. Bro, that story is excellent. Excellent, man. And Paul Heyman, he’s playing his role perfectly. He’s letting Roman do the talking. He’s the attention to detail”.

Konnan continued to praise the work of Paul Heyman, who has been at Roman Reigns' side since his shocking return at SummerSlam last year. Konnan said it was the "little things" that Paul Heyman does that make all the difference:

“Paul is scared when he has to be scared. Look at him! The little things that Paul Heyman does is incredible. Excellent work from Roman. Jey has also looked very good. That is a good story. From there they can grow. There are people like Sami Zayn who are very entertaining. But WWE still has as much comedy, and bad comedy”.

Given Paul Heyman's experience in playing this kind of role, it should come as no surprise to anyone that he is able to produce his best work when he is helping to build and legitimize whichever superstar he is partnered with.

Roman Reigns has been very well received since his return

I appreciate the honesty. But it should read like this...



*our Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. https://t.co/VNrwQK7hQo — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 5, 2021

Since adopting his "Tribal Chief" gimmick on SmackDown and finally reclaiming the Universal Championship not long after his return, Roman Reigns has looked virtually unstoppable.

Granted, several of his wins have come thanks to drastic interference from his cousin Jey Uso, with whom Reigns shared two excellent matches last year, but this has not stopped both fans and critics alike from laying praise on The Head of the Table.

Reigns is currently locked in a viscious feud with Kevin Owens on SmackDown. The Universal Champion was able to overcome Owens at TLC and on SmackDown, thanks to assistance from Jey Uso once again.