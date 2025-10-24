There might be clear signs that Becky Lynch will choose The Vision over her husband Seth Rollins 

Becky Lynch might be preparing to do the unimaginable on WWE RAW, following The Vision betraying Seth Rollins.

Last week, Bron Breakker turned on Rollins by attacking him, and was able to convince Bronson Reed to do the same. Paul Heyman was left with no choice but to side with the Brons and raised their hands over a fallen World Heavyweight Champion.

This week on the red brand, Lynch confronted Heyman on behalf of her husband, who is currently sidelined after undergoing surgery. The Oracle proposed an alliance with The Man while The Visionary was out of action. However, the Women's Intercontinental Champion took shots at the WWE Hall of Famer before walking out on him.

Despite turning down the offer, the Irish star never directly confronted Bron Breakker for his actions. Instead, she confronted The Oracle, suggesting that she could reconsider her status with The Vision.

In this article, we discuss why The Man could choose The Vision over her husband, Seth Rollins:

Becky Lynch is still a heel and is doing her usual thing

Becky Lynch is currently one of the top heels on RAW.

She has achieved significant success since returning to her sinister side by attacking her former tag team partner, Lyra Valkyria, after they dropped the Women's Tag Team Championship back to The Judgment Day on RAW. They had defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez just the night before at WrestleMania 41. However, Lynch later captured the Women's Intercontinental Title from Valkyria.

The Man is highly skilled at her craft and consistently attracts fans' attention thanks to her mic skills and her ability to target fans and opponents alike. And, to add to that, she's no slouch inside the squared circle either and is one of the most decorated women on the roster.

Given that the Irish star has perhaps been doing what she believes is best for her, including turning on almost all her friends, she might finally decide to prioritize The Vision over her husband, recognizing this choice could benefit her while Rollins is away.

Seth Rollins is likely to be a babyface when he returns

The main event betrayal angle on last week's RAW could lead to a storyline twist, potentially causing Seth Rollins to turn face upon his return from injury, especially since it seems likely that he will go after The Vision once he makes his comeback.

That being said, Becky Lynch might be scripted to side with The Vision and betray her husband, as it appears that the Stamford-based promotion isn't ready to have her turn face anytime soon.

If this happens, it could enable The Visionary to gain full support from fans, organically turning him babyface upon his eventual return.

Becky Lynch might want to lead the group now that Seth Rollins is out of the way

Two weeks ago, Becky Lynch lost to Maxxine Dupri by count-out and expressed her frustration to her husband, Seth Rollins. However, he ignored her to focus on his impending match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel.

Given that the Irish star might have felt less prioritized within the group under Seth Rollins' leadership, she may consider taking control of the group, especially now that The Visionary is sidelined with a long-term injury.

Interestingly, this could make Lynch seem more formidable and threatening in the women's roster, particularly as the reigning WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.

