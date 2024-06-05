There is only one male WWE star who has Rhea Ripley’s best interest at heart 

Rhea Ripley is currently on hiatus from WWE with no confirmed timeline for her return. During her absence, Liv Morgan seems to be trying to take over everything Ripley loves. This is evident from Morgan winning the Women's World Championship and now involving herself in a romantic angle with Dominik Mysterio.

Amidst this chaos, the only male WWE star who appears to have Rhea Ripley's best interests at heart is the current World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest.

The Archer of Infamy has been vocal about his concerns regarding the relationship between Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan. This was evident in his recent reaction to Morgan's mass liking of Dominik's Instagram photos, where Priest labeled Morgan as a red flag.

Additionally, throughout this storyline, Priest has steered clear of Morgan, emphasizing his loyalty to Ripley and showing his discomfort with Morgan's involvement with Judgment Day.

As events unfold in the coming weeks, it will be interesting to see if Damian Priest continues to act in Rhea Ripley's best interest and whether he can protect Dominik Mysterio from Liv Morgan's influence. This whole storyline is also adding more excitement to the return of the Eradicator as fans are thrilled to witness a confrontation between the 29-year-old star and Ripley.

Rhea Ripley could clash with Liv Morgan in a special stipulation match

Given that there is no timeline for Rhea Ripley's return to the Stamford-based promotion, her comeback date remains uncertain as it depends on her recovery progress. However, SummerSlam 2024 could be an ideal event for a thrilling clash between the Eradicator and Liv Morgan. Many fans speculate that their showdown might involve a custody match for Dominik Mysterio.

This assumption arises particularly due to the recent storyline developments where Morgan is making every effort to sway Dirty Dominik to her side.

So, when Rhea Ripley returns to the company, the dynamics within the Judgment Day faction will likely become chaotic, creating tension among the Eradicator and Dominik.

This could culminate in a highly anticipated match between Morgan and Ripley at SummerSlam, with the stipulation that the winner acquires custody of Dominik Mysterio. This stipulation harkens back to the memorable ladder match between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio where the custody of Dominik was on the line.

It will be intriguing to see how things will unfold when Rhea makes her return and whether this storyline will lead to a custody match at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

