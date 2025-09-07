  • home icon
  There's only one man who can dethrone Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title

There's only one man who can dethrone Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title

By Love Verma
Published Sep 07, 2025 02:55 GMT
Cody Rhodes will return soon in WWE.
Cody Rhodes will soon return to WWE [Image credits: wwe.com]

Cody Rhodes is presently on hiatus from WWE due to his Hollywood commitments. He is filming for the upcoming Street Fighter live-action film. The Undisputed WWE Champion was destroyed by Drew McIntyre on the blue brand after SummerSlam 2025, which wrote him off television.

Now, fans are eagerly waiting for the comeback of The American Nightmare. They are excited to see McIntyre and Rhodes potentially lock horns in a title bout. However, there's only one man who can dethrone Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and that person is Randy Orton.

WWE is already teasing Randy Orton vs. Cody Rhodes

When Rhodes went on hiatus from the company, Drew McIntyre mocked him but was soon interrupted by The Legend Killer. Orton delivered an RKO to the Scotsman and took a firm stand for his real-life friend.

McIntyre tried to convince The Apex Predator that Cody is no longer a friend to him and manipulated him against the Undisputed WWE Champion. Though Randy attacked Drew, he seemingly didn't disagree with the opinion.

This shows that the Stamford-based promotion is already planting the seeds for Randy vs. Cody.

Randy Orton and The American Nightmare share a storied history

One of the major reasons why Orton must be the one to dethrone Cody Rhodes is due to the storied history between the two stars. At Night of Champions 2025, Rhodes defeated Orton to emerge as the winner of the 2025 King of the Ring Tournament. The loss didn't sit well with The Viper, and he seemed frustrated.

The American Nightmare seemingly used some underhanded tactics to defeat his real-life friend in the high-stakes match. It's been a long time since the Triple H-led creative team presented Orton as a huge threat to the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Rhodes defeated many top names for the gold during his first world title reign. Hence, he doesn't have a credible challenger lined up, besides The Legend Killer. With the present situation, the company finally has the chance to pull the trigger and book Orton vs. Rhodes for the Undisputed Championship. The Viper could ultimately defeat his former Legacy teammate in a huge moment.

It's been a long time since Orton won a big match

Randy Orton is a multi-time world champion and has achieved almost everything in WWE. The Viper has already cemented his legacy as The Legend Killer, but despite all this, he has failed to achieve a major victory in the past few years.

Giving The Apex Predator an Undisputed WWE Title reign could be a great decision, especially if he dethrones Cody Rhodes to become champion. In this process, The Game can finally book Orton's much-awaited heel turn and intensify the SmackDown star's budding feud with Rhodes.

Orton's potential title victory would be a welcome change and would allow the veteran to gain momentum as a main event talent again. As of now, this is mere speculation.

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

