There’s only one man who can help Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 but he’s currently not in WWE

Cody Rhodes has a mountain to climb at WWE WrestleMania 41. He has to triumph over a heel John Cena who has joined forces with The Rock. The American Nightmare is currently without any allies in the battle. His friend Sami Zayn is out with a neck injury while former mate Kevin Owens is his bitter enemy today.

The American Nightmare certainly needs some help to come out victorious in this battle. And under the current circumstances, only one person can help Cody Rhodes. That is his half-brother, Dustin Rhodes who previously performed in WWE as Goldust and is currently part of AEW.

Dustin Rhodes' contract with AEW isn't over

Dustin was in WWE for a long period starting from 1995-2018 and though he took some breaks in between, he kept on returning to the Stamford-based promotion. However, at present, he is signed to Tony Khan's AEW and it would be next to impossible for him to return at WrestleMania 41.

The Natural reportedly signed a multi-year contract with AEW last year and is expected to stay with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Therefore, he cannot return to WWE even if he wants to help his half-brother at WrestleMania 41.

Dustin Rhodes can send a message to John Cena and The Rock

The Natural may send a message to Cena and The Rock saying that he might be forced to take matters into his own hands in case, the heel duo tried to win by unfair means at WrestleMania 41. Rhodes might be in AEW, but he closely watches what his brother does in WWE.

When John Cena ambushed Cody at Elimination Chamber leaving him bloodied in the ring, Dustin backed his brother saying that Hell was coming for Cena and The Rock.

Dustin Rhodes can reach out to Stone Cold Steve Austin to help Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 41

While Dustin himself cannot come out at WrestleMania 41, he might reach out to Stone Cold Steve Austin to help Cody against the forces of The Rock and John Cena. The 55-year-old legend can tease on social media, that he has asked a special person to help out his brother at The Show of Shows.

Further, Stone Cold Steve Austin is also rumored to return at WrestleMania 41, and Dustin's message can just increase the expectations. The Texas Rattlesnake although hasn't spoken on his return yet. However, he did address it by saying that he will be in Las Vegas, Nevada where WrestleMania 41 is also happening.

