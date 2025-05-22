There’s only one man who deserves to dethrone John Cena as Undisputed WWE Champion

John Cena is the current Undisputed WWE Champion. He is set to clash with R-Truth in a non-title match at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Following this, The Cenation Leader is advertised to be part of Money in the Bank 2025, which has fans curious about Cena's opponent for the Premium Live Event.

Many speculate that Cena and CM Punk might come face to face at MITB if The Voice of the Voiceless manages to emerge as Mr. Money in the Bank 2025. Amid all this, the only man who deserves to dethrone John Cena as the Undisputed WWE Champion is Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare is currently on hiatus from the company. Earlier, there were reports of his return at Backlash 2025, but that didn't happen. Additionally, Cody was also advertised to make an appearance on the recent SmackDown, but despite that, he missed the show.

Cody is expected to make his return to WWE sooner than fans expect. Even, he could return at SNME or before the Money in the Bank 2025 PLE. The reason Rhodes deserves to end the veteran's 17th World title reign is that it completes the story in a full circle.

John Cena dethroned Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 Night Two after winning the Elimination Chamber match this year. Also, Rhodes was the one against whom Cena turned heel in a historic moment that no one anticipated. Given all these factors, it makes sense that The American Nightmare becomes the one to take the title from John Cena's shoulders.

Additionally, the Undisputed Champion has already defeated Randy Orton at Backlash, which implies that the company may only revisit Cena's legendary feud. However, a title change is likely to happen even if Cena and Punk clash in the near future.

Furthermore, Cody taking the World title from the Champ will serve as a completion of the vengeance story of Dusty's son. It could also be a torch-passing moment, as The American Nightmare is now emerging as one of the biggest babyfaces in the Stamford-based promotion.

This will solidify Rhodes' position in the company and establish him as a megastar under the creative regime of Triple H.

Why is Cody Rhodes missed by the WWE Universe?

Fans on the internet are already expressing their love for Cody Rhodes, as they miss The American Nightmare on WWE television. In light of this, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley explained why everyone misses Rhodes in the sports entertainment juggernaut.

While speaking on Busted Open, Bubba stated:

"We miss him, and that's a good thing. Where is Cody Rhodes? I don't want to see Cody right now, but that doesn't mean we don't miss him. Absence makes the heart grow fonder... Now, he's gone. We like Cody, and the kids like Cody, and the parents like Cody because the kids like Cody"

Surely, the WWE Universe is missing Rhodes in the company. We will have to wait a few more weeks to see the comeback of the former Undisputed Champion.

