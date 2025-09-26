There's only one man who could return as the Wiseman for Jey Uso; it's not Roman Reigns!

Jey Uso reunited with Jimmy Uso and faced off against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tag team match last Saturday at Wrestlepalooza, with LA Knight serving as a special guest referee. However, The Usos suffered a loss in their first match after their reunion.

This week on WWE RAW, Jey defeated Knight in a one-on-one match after the latter was distracted by The Vision toward the end of the bout. That said, with The YEET Master currently teasing a heel turn, it appears that there's only one man who could return as his Wiseman, and it's not Roman Reigns.

The Rock is the man in question. He last appeared on WWE television at Elimination Chamber 2025, where John Cena sold his soul to The Final Boss, turned heel, and attacked Cody Rhodes, who had previously turned down The Brahma Bull's offer. However, it was rumored that The People's Champion would return at the just-concluded WWE Premium Live Event to make Jey OTC2, but that didn't happen.

In a shocking twist, The Rock might finally make his comeback in the coming weeks as the Wiseman of Jey Uso instead of Roman Reigns. Many fans believe that OTC1 could return as the special counsel to The YEET Master, who has been acting like Reigns lately, especially after the latter advised him on RAW to smash all his opponents and take the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, Triple H might pull a swerve on fans and book The Final Boss to return as Jey Uso's Wiseman instead. If this happens, he could help Jey regain his place in the world title picture and possibly capture the belt.

While this angle might sound promising, it is speculative as of this writing, and nothing has been confirmed. It remains to be seen what surprises the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the WWE Universe.

Jey Uso injury update after WWE Wrestlepalooza

Last Saturday at Wrestlepalooza, Jey Uso suffered an injury during The Usos' tag team match against The Vision.

Towards the end of the bout, Jey hit Bron Breakker in the midsection with a steel chair, then slammed it off his back before throwing it into Bronson Reed's head. However, The YEET Master swung the chair too forcefully, causing it to bounce back and cut him open.

It was later reported that Jey Uso was evaluated for an injury but got cleared before his match against LA Knight on this week's episode of RAW. However, Jey recently took to his Instagram stories an image of his stitched-up head. Though it was healing well, it still looked quite intense. You can check his story here.

That said, it remains to be seen what plans the Triple H-led creative team has in store for the superstar going forward.

