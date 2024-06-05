There's only one person who can stop The New Day from breaking up

The New Day could be on the verge of breaking up in WWE soon, all due to the doings of Karrion Kross. However, one person who can ensure that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will remain intact is someone close to them.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have been dealing with a lot recently, but the biggest problem has been with The Final Testament. Karrion Kross does not shy away from letting The New Day know that he is interested in them and has even planted seeds for them to split up. However, Big E is one person who can ensure Kofi and Woods remain on the same page.

The former WWE Champion has been absent from in-ring competition after suffering a life-threatening injury in October 2022. He has since received the needed surgery, and therapy, and appears on some programs of the Stamford-based promotion. Still, Big E's future as a superstar may be on hold for now, but that does not mean he would not be able to interject with The New Day's situation.

Trending

Every time The Final Testament member is talking with Xavier and Kofi, it is always just about them and does not include Big E. Woods could eventually be influenced by Karrion's words and leave Kingston helpless.

This could prompt Big E to return and attempt to reconcile the duo. This angle could work even if he won't be competing in the ring by delivering an emotional promo and even possibly managing Xavier and Kingston down the road.

Wrestling veteran shared insights about the future of The New Day in WWE

The New Day has become one of the most notable tag teams in WWE history, but it has been noticeable that they have fallen out of the title picture. However, a legendary wrestling journalist had a suggestion for The New Day to regain interest.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, wrestling veteran Bill Apter mentioned that while the group still rocks, it was not like before. He suggested that the group should be repackaged along with having them face other superstars.

"New Day rocks but it's just, it's just not sticking anymore. They need to do something new with them, with different opponents and I don't know, it's kinda like they need to be repackaged," Bill Apter said.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the former tag team champions, and if the pair will remain together or they will eventually be influenced by Karrion Kross and split up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback