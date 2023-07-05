There's only one star who should dethrone Roman Reigns, and he's not from The Bloodline

After an epic Bloodline civil war at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, the story of Roman Reigns and his cousins, The Usos and Solo Sikoa, will likely continue for an extended period. However, none of his cousins should ultimately dethrone him as the undisputed champion.

Jey Uso accomplished the unimaginable by pinning Roman Reigns for the first time in over three years. While several superstars, as well as legends, had tried, no one was able to keep The Tribal Chief down for the three-count. This might make fans think Jey Uso is the perfect challenger to dethrone his corrupt cousin.

Some fans have also been debating that Solo Sikoa should be the one to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, some may have missed a monumental storyline destined to dethrone Roman Reigns. The only man who should dethrone The Head of The Table is still Cody Rhodes.

During an interview after WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Cody Rhodes stated that while Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship is a great goal to accomplish, he still intends to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to complete his father's dream.

Cody Rhodes is determined to win The Tribal Chief's title, and the story of this level should only conclude at WrestleMania. While Jey's story makes sense, when Cody's tale is completed on the Grandest Stage of Them All, it will conclude one of the greatest stories ever told in professional wrestling.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are currently involved in vital storylines

After a devastating loss at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, Roman Reigns' feud with Jey and Jimmy Uso is set to continue as The Usos will host a Tribal Court on the next episode of SmackDown. Jey Uso is heavily rumored to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, defeated Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank 2023 and quickly rekindled his rivalry with Brock Lesnar on RAW after Money in the Bank. The Beast and The American Nightmare had a brawl on the red brand and will likely battle each other at SummerSlam. As of now, the match is rumored to have an extreme stipulation to finally conclude the rivalry.

The aforementioned Tribal Court could also contain several twists, possibly resulting in a new Tribal Chief. Click here to learn five things that could happen during the segment.

