New Tribal Chief, returning legend, greatest betrayal - 5 things that could happen during Roman Reigns' trial

After a devastating Bloodline Civil War at WWE Money in the Bank 2023, the drama will continue on WWE SmackDown. The Usos will put Roman Reigns on trial.

For those unaware, The Usos defeated Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa at Money in the Bank 2023, winning the civil war. They recently took to Twitter to announce that the next episode of WWE SmackDown will feature a Tribal Court segment.

There are several major twists that could happen during the segment, and here are a few of them.

#5. SummerSlam main event gets decided

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 ‍ ‍ #MITB Looks like we might actually get Jey Uso Vs Roman Reigns III at Summerslam this year Looks like we might actually get Jey Uso Vs Roman Reigns III at Summerslam this year 😮‍💨😮‍💨 #MITB https://t.co/fqvdoPV9XD

At Money in the Bank 2023, Jey Uso became the first person to pin The Tribal Chief in over three years.

While major stars like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Daniel Bryan, Edge, and Cody Rhodes tried in the past, no one was able to accomplish the feat recently accomplished by Jey. This may have earned him an opportunity at Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

SummerSlam will be a great opportunity to showcase a match between the cousins after over three years, possibly resulting in a new champion.

#4. Rikishi makes a comeback

The Anoa'i family tree contains several legends, one of which is The Usos' real-life father, Rikishi.

Rikishi has closely been watching the civil war among The Bloodline, and through his tweets, has even hinted that he might get involved in the mix. If that is to happen, he could return during The Tribal Court on WWE SmackDown.

He could make a comeback to try and make peace among the cousins, possibly leading to a temporary solution. The Bloodline drama could continue a little longer before the group officially disbands.

#3. Roman Reigns turns babyface during The Tribal Court

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Roman Reigns will reportedly have another massive babyface era in the future Roman Reigns will reportedly have another massive babyface era in the future https://t.co/XZAOtaldMP

After picking up the victory at Money in the Bank, The Usos have certainly solidified their babyface turn, and they will likely continue as good guys moving forward.

The twins managed to defeat their corrupt cousin and could demand respect during The Tribal Court on WWE SmackDown. To everyone's surprise, Roman Reigns could learn the lesson he should have a long time ago and turn babyface in the process.

The Bloodline reunited could enter a babyface run for the first time for a different kind of entertainment.

#2. The new Tribal Chief is crowned on WWE SmackDown

iBeast @ibeastIess Usos want Solo Sikoa to be the Tribal Chief. Usos want Solo Sikoa to be the Tribal Chief. https://t.co/ePlWBMAIvX

After taking the pin at the latest premium live event, Roman Reigns might have lost his relevancy as The Tribal Chief as he was pinned by one of his family members.

Jey and Jimmy confirmed that they do not want to become the new Tribal Chief. However, they could certainly spice things up and announce Solo Sikoa as the new Tribal Chief of the family. They previously said their vote for the new chief goes to The Street Champion.

The moment could create serious tensions between Roman and Solo that could lead to further drama in The Bloodline.

#1. The greatest betrayal

Rohit Pant @wrestle_chatter



Jey Uso is not the right person to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, if someone from The Bloodline going to do it.



SOLO SIKOA is the name.

Nobody else! Sorry... It's NOT Jey Uso.Jey Uso is not the right person to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, if someone from The Bloodline going to do it.SOLO SIKOA is the name.Nobody else! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Sorry... It's NOT Jey Uso.Jey Uso is not the right person to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, if someone from The Bloodline going to do it.SOLO SIKOA is the name.Nobody else! twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jpbXpi5z5d

Over the last few months, following in the steps of Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, as well as Jimmy Uso decided to free themselves from their corrupt cousin for good. However, that hasn't happened with Solo Sikoa yet.

While Solo has proven to be loyal to The Tribal Chief, the company may finally pull the trigger on WWE SmackDown. Solo could surprisingly turn on Roman Reigns, realizing that The Usos are on the right side.

The Usos would then go on to crown him the new Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown. Fans could witness him challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes