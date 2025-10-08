There’s only one way Crown Jewel 2025 can end or WWE’s future is in danger

WWE is all set to host the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event this weekend. The card is stacked with incredible contests, including two traditional Champion vs. Champion bouts, AJ Styles vs. John Cena, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors tag contest, and more.The packed card ensures chaos, and things are bound to get messy. However, the Stamford-based promotion needs to book Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes' Crown Jewel Championship bout wisely, or it may ruin WWE's future.The WWE Crown Jewel Title matchCody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will lock horns in a champion vs. champion bout in Perth for the second traditional Crown Jewel Championship. The American Nightmare could make history by winning the title for the second time in a row.Meanwhile, the Triple H-led creative team should not compromise Seth in a match against Cody, as he is the pioneering pillar of The Vision faction. If he ends up losing to the Undisputed Champion, it may derail the hype train for the heel crew.Lack of bad guys in the promotionMoreover, WWE also lacks heels on their roster; Seth Rollins and his faction members are the few top heels left on the roster, and Cody Rhodes defeating Rollins would destroy the aura of the heel group.Whereas, if The Visionary, with the help of The Oracle Paul Heyman's game plan, manages to defeat The American Nightmare, the win would establish Seth as a top villain on the roster currently.The win would set up a major matchA victory over Cody Rhodes would elevate the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, as the top champion, and it would help in setting up the much-awaited encounter between the former Shield brothers, The Visionary vs. Roman Reigns.The OTC has been involved in a feud with Rollins for a year now, but this time it appears their rivalry may finally reach an end. The Stamford-based promotion could book the former factionmates for a superbout at WrestleMania 42 with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. This match has every potential to be graced as one of the biggest box office hits.Thus, Seth Rollins defeating Cody Rhodes to win the Crown Jewel Championship is the only way the premium live event should end. It will be thrilling to see how this match unfolds this weekend from the RAC Arena.