There’s only one way Crown Jewel 2025 can end or WWE’s future is in danger

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 08, 2025 09:41 GMT
Crown Jewel Perth is next WWE PLE! ( Credits: WWE.Com )
Crown Jewel: Perth is the next WWE PLE! (Image credit: WWE.com )

WWE is all set to host the Crown Jewel: Perth Premium Live Event this weekend. The card is stacked with incredible contests, including two traditional Champion vs. Champion bouts, AJ Styles vs. John Cena, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY vs. The Kabuki Warriors tag contest, and more.

Ad

The packed card ensures chaos, and things are bound to get messy. However, the Stamford-based promotion needs to book Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes' Crown Jewel Championship bout wisely, or it may ruin WWE's future.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Is Triple H getting overconfident? Here are the signs!

The WWE Crown Jewel Title match

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will lock horns in a champion vs. champion bout in Perth for the second traditional Crown Jewel Championship. The American Nightmare could make history by winning the title for the second time in a row.

Meanwhile, the Triple H-led creative team should not compromise Seth in a match against Cody, as he is the pioneering pillar of The Vision faction. If he ends up losing to the Undisputed Champion, it may derail the hype train for the heel crew.

Ad

Lack of bad guys in the promotion

Moreover, WWE also lacks heels on their roster; Seth Rollins and his faction members are the few top heels left on the roster, and Cody Rhodes defeating Rollins would destroy the aura of the heel group.

Whereas, if The Visionary, with the help of The Oracle Paul Heyman's game plan, manages to defeat The American Nightmare, the win would establish Seth as a top villain on the roster currently.

Ad

The win would set up a major match

A victory over Cody Rhodes would elevate the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins, as the top champion, and it would help in setting up the much-awaited encounter between the former Shield brothers, The Visionary vs. Roman Reigns.

The OTC has been involved in a feud with Rollins for a year now, but this time it appears their rivalry may finally reach an end. The Stamford-based promotion could book the former factionmates for a superbout at WrestleMania 42 with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. This match has every potential to be graced as one of the biggest box office hits.

Thus, Seth Rollins defeating Cody Rhodes to win the Crown Jewel Championship is the only way the premium live event should end. It will be thrilling to see how this match unfolds this weekend from the RAC Arena.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications