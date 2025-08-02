There’s only one way WWE SummerSlam 2025 can end following John Cena’s babyface turn

A wave of shocks has already begun hours before WWE SummerSlam 2025. The August 1, 2025, edition of Friday Night SmackDown saw John Cena surprisingly turn babyface and cut a classic &quot;Super Cena&quot; style promo, marking the end of his heel turn in 153 days.John Cena thanked Cody Rhodes for the much-needed wake-up call. He also took shots at The Rock and Travis Scott for manipulating him and then leaving him alone. Moreover, the 17-time world champion promised The American Nightmare that the only platinum rapper who beats him at SummerSlam would be him, ensuring a fair fight for the title this time around.WWE SummerSlam 2025 may end with a shockWith Mr. Hustle Loyality Respect turning babyface, the entire saga between Cena and Rhodes has seemingly turned upside down. However, The Biggest Party of The Summer may end in shocking circumstances.In an unexpected turn of events, Seth Rollins may just come out with his 2025 Money in the Bank briefcase, revealing that his injury angle was only in kayfabe to fool everybody, making it one of the biggest works in the industry, and cash-in his MITB contract, making the Street Fight a Triple Threat encounter. With the help of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, he may end up winning the Undisputed WWE Title and pull off yet another &quot;Heist of the Century.&quot;This ending would have Cena and Rhodes both as babyfaces and establish Rollins as the ultimate heel.Cody Rhodes may leaveThe American Nightmare might go on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion after SummerSlam 2025 as a babyface. With him losing yet another title bout, Seth Rollins' cash-in would protect his character and allow Cody to be off WWE television for a while.This could be an effective cover for The American Nightmare to film his upcoming Hollywood movie, Street Fighter, where Rhodes is set to play the iconic character of Guile.John Cena would continue his babyface runThe WWE Universe and critics always desired to see the Last Real Champion hang up his boots as a good guy. Cena's retirement tour has already reached more than the halfway stage, and the 17-time world champion only has limited dates left on his schedule.Following this angle, Cena would continue his babyface run without the title and compete in his final bouts before retiring later this year.The points above are speculative, and nothing is confirmed. With all the possibilities and buzz, WWE SummerSlam 2025 is shaping up as a premium live event that fans will never forget.