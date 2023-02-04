WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had some harsh words for a popular tag team ahead of this Saturday's NXT Vengeance Day premium live event. Tomorrow's show will air live from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day ahead of their Fatal 4-Way match at Vengeance Day. He claimed that Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods have the advantage as the most experienced team in the match.

"I mean, they're just throwing all kind of shenanigans in this thing, man. I mean, you got three young tag teams and you got The New Day, right? The thing is, [The] New Day has thrown up all kind of, you know, smoke, you know, all kind of distractions. And in a situation like this, the most experienced team is gonna have the advantage," said Booker T.

The 57-year-old added that New Day shouldn't even be in NXT and wondered why they were in the developmental promotion after having had so much success on the main roster.

"This is what this is all about: power [and] control. It's like, you know, being in politics right now for these guys ... These guys should not be in 'NXT," added Booker T. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

Booker T appears at WWE Royal Rumble

Booker T has had an eventful week thus far. He made a shocking appearance during the men's Royal Rumble match this past Saturday night at the Alamodome. The WWE legend entered the match at #21 and entertained the fans by doing a spinaroonie in the middle of the ring.

Unfortunately, Booker's time in the Royal Rumble did not last long as he was sent flying over the top rope by Intercontinental Champion Gunther less than a minute after he entered the match. The two-time Hall of Famer also appeared in the 2011 Royal Rumble match at #21 and only lasted a minute before being eliminated by former WWE star Mason Ryan.

New Day captured the NXT Tag Team Championships from Pretty Deadly in December 2022. They have held the titles for 54 days but the odds are against them tomorrow at the premium live event. It will be interesting to see if the popular group loses the titles and begin a feud on the main roster as the Road to WWE WrestleMania 39 is underway.

