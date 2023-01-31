Booker T addresses claims that he was not legally eliminated from the WWE Royal Rumble Match

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T addressed the controversy surrounding his elimination from the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The six-time world champion returned to the ring last Saturday to compete in his first Royal Rumble match since 2012. He entered the bout at number 21 and lasted 42 seconds before getting eliminated by Gunther. Meanwhile, several fans have claimed that Booker was not legally eliminated as they believe he went through the middle rope and not over the top one.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he was sure he went over the top rope.

"There's a lot of people out there right now still saying that I'm officially still in the Royal Rumble because I went through the middle rope, I did not go over the top rope. That's what people are saying but that just goes to show you how smooth I really am. Because I'm gonna tell you right now bro, I went over that top rope like butter. I went over that top rope like butter man. I was trying to make sure I was as close to the apron as possible when I went over it. That's probably why I looked that way," he said. [9:26 - 10:09]

Cody Rhodes won the 2023 WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

After several months of absence due to injury, Cody Rhodes returned to in-ring action last Saturday at the Royal Rumble premium live event. The American Nightmare entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match at number 30 and lasted over 15 minutes before eliminating Gunther to win the bout.

Rhodes will now attempt to win his first-ever world championship in the company when he challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.

