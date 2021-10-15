5 emotional endings to WWE storylines

WWE has worked hard to build some of the most emotional storylines over the decades. The action taking place in the ring has moved fans to a whole new level.

The superstars involved perform their hearts out to ensure they deliver the story and the message in the best way possible. Many times the storylines have gotten a little too personal and made things very realistic.

This has led to matches that have touched superstars and their fans and made matters very emotional.The superstars themselves are often unable to contain their emotions and break down after a match.

Emotional endings to big matches and storylines have made WWE’s product even more popular over the years. With that being said, take a look at the five emotional endings of WWE storylines and matches.

#5. WWE fans and legends found Edge and Randy Orton’s rivalry in 2020 extremely emotional

Edge made a miraculous return to the WWE ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble. After rejecting rumors of a possible return, Edge returned to pay-per-view to surprise his fans and nearly win the match.

After the event, Randy Orton turned on his friend and tried to end his career. After trading victories, the two men met in WWE’s Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at Backlash.

The match was an emotional one as fans saw two good friends compete at the highest level. The Legend Killer looked set to end Edge’s career during the contest.

The match was over-hyped and led to a 45-minute epic contest between the two WWE Superstars. In the end, The Viper beat The Rated-R Superstar and put him on the shelf for several months.

The entire storyline, and the match at Backlash, was an emotional one for many fans. Speaking to WWE’s After The Bell podcast, Undertaker said:

“It almost brought a tear to my eye. I haven’t seen that kind of wrestling match in so long. I understand the parameters and everything else, that they had a lot of time, but my God, what a story they told. An unbelievable story,” The Undertaker said.

The contest led to a few big confrontations between Orton and legendary WWE Superstars. The added segments made the storyline seem even more emotional.

Edge returned at the 2021 Royal Rumble and eliminated Orton to win the match and come full-circle.

