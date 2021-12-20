"They wouldn't even talk to us"- Top WWE tag team had backstage heat with Chavo and Eddie Guerrero

Charlie Haas has revealed details of a backstage fight in WWE involving Eddie and Chavo Guerrero.

Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin faced Los Guerreros during their early days on WWE TV in 2002. Haas and Benjamin were new to the business and encountered multiple issues when they worked with the two legends.

During his appearance on The Kurt Angle Show, Haas said the heat between the two teams eventually reached boiling point and led to a messy backstage fight. Charlie Haas recalled details of the altercation and how he even got 'piefaced' by Eddie Guerrero.

WWE agents were forced to intervene, and Guerrero later even apologized to Haas. The former WWE star revealed that the scrap "broke the ice" between the teams as they had no issues following the incident.

"It came to where there was a fight backstage, and that's where it was decided. Eddie piefaced me; I shrugged him; here comes Chavo, and Shelton jacks him. Johnny Ace was like, 'That's it, you guys are out of here.' Dean Malenko was there as well. Dean Malenko goes, "Eddie started it.' Johnny had to come back and apologize. And Eddie called me later and went, 'I'm sorry.' After that, it broke the ice, man. It was like dancing partners, hands in the glove. It just worked, and we were looking forward to going to work. They tested us. We were not going to give in, you know, we're not going to let them punk us out. We are badasses in real life. We had to do it in a working way," revealed Haas.

Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin were allegedly treated like rookies by Los Guerreros, who didn't even interact with them before their matches. Haas said that Chavo and Eddie didn't talk to them backstage throughout their program.

"They didn't know the training we were going through. So, the first time we wrestled Guerreros, it was at a house show. They dressed on the other side of the arena. They wouldn't even talk to us. I'm like, we're wrestling the Guerreros. We didn't know until we heard their music," Haas added.

That's the way they treated us for like six months: Charlie Haas on working with Los Guerreros in WWE

The lack of communication between the tag teams meant that Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin were clueless about the spots in their matches.

The Guerreros allegedly even rejected suggestions from Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin, worsening the already tense relations between the wrestlers.

Eddie and Chavo Guerrero had the misconception that Haas and Benjamin were untrained wrestlers who needed to be taught on the job.

The 'World's Greatest Tag Team' and Los Guerreros eventually squashed their beef. Charlie Haas stated that he later loved and respected Eddie despite the rough start in the WWE.

"That's the way they treated us for like six months," Haas continued, "It (match) was called on the fly, and you had to call them in the ring. I know their skills, like, I've seen them on TV. They have no idea what we're doing. We're trying to do something, and they are like, 'nope.' Yeah (turning us down), I just started going, 'Are they trying?' I love Eddie, but the first six months, it was very, it was a tough transition with the Guerreros because we showed up, and they felt like they were going to, they felt like they would have to teach two green guys coming in and never wrestled before," said Haas.

It took a massive backstage fight to settle the differences between the WWE tag teams, which should tell you all about the backstage dynamics back in the day.

