"They keep a mask on you for a reason" - When Charlotte Flair publicly insulted a WWE Superstar

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair once took a massive shot at Kalisto for going after Andrade on Twitter.

Back in late 2019, Andrade kicked off a Twitter war with Kalisto. It began when the latter congratulated Rey Mysterio over him earning a shot at Seth Rollins' Universal title.

The former United States Champion chimed in and took a massive jibe at Kalisto by asking if he was still in WWE. In response, Kalisto told Andrade that he was still signed to the Stamford-based promotion because of his relationship with Charlotte Flair.

The Queen noticed the tweet and didn't mince her words while reacting to the same.

Check out the exchange below:

"It’s not because of me; it’s because he’s pretty. They keep a mask on you for a reason," she wrote.

Charlotte Flair made it clear in another tweet that Kalisto shouldn't have targeted Andrade

The Queen later responded to a fan tweet and stated that Kalisto can say stuff to her, but she draws the line at him going after Andrade.

Check out the tweet below:

Shortly after the exchange, Flair appeared on TalkSPORT and said the following about her relationship with Andrade:

"We do about us. No about other talent. But, it’s usually just about the negatives. What I did wrong, what I can do better. Sometimes I’m like ‘Woah, was I that bad?' I help him with some aspects of his performance and he helps me with certain aspects of mine, because we have two totally different styles. I help him with certain things that he can’t help me with and he helps me with certain things that I don’t know."

Andrade currently works for Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling. He got engaged to Flair on January 1, 2020, and the duo tied the knot in May last year.

Do you recall Charlotte Flair's vicious jibe at Kalisto? Sound off in the comment section below.

