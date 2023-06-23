"They let him down" - Ryback says his good friend in WWE should have been a main eventer

World title success doesn't come easy in WWE, as several highly-rated talents have experienced in the past. During the latest episode of The Ryback Show, the former WWE star opened up on the company missing the boat with Wade Barrett.

Currently working in WWE as a commentator, Barrett was a well-rounded talent during his heyday who many believe should have had a world title run on his resume.

There was speculation back in 2014 that Wade Barrett was considered a potential candidate to dethrone the world champion at the time, Seth Rollins. While Ryback had no information about the rumored booking, he opined that Barrett should have won a title during his Nexus days.

"I don't recall me and Wade ever talking about that; I can probably find that out at some point in time when we talk again. But that shocked me. Wade was booked, and again, arguably, he should have won a championship during the Nexus reign when I was out injured." [43:20 - 43:47]

According to Ryback, the five-time Intercontinental Champion was ready for the main event and failed just because WWE didn't back him enough when it mattered the most.

The former WWE superstar added:

"He had all the tools. He was young and hungry; everything was there. We talk. He is one of my good friends, and I try to speak not keeping that in mind, but he legitimately was ahead of all of us in his development. He was main-event ready. They had a star in him. His promos were above all of ours at the time. His confidence was sky-high. They let him down." [43:48 - 44:30]

"It breaks your spirit" - Ryback on WWE stripping Wade Barrett of his gimmick

One of the biggest assets of Wade Barrett was his ability to evolve and thrive in multiple different personas.

The 42-year-old got over with the fans irrespective of his gimmick and deserved a sustained run as a top guy. Ryback blamed Vince McMahon for stopping Barrett's rise just when the superstar was about to have his breakout moment.

Ryback personally also experienced the same hurdles, and while it negatively impacted other wrestlers, he was mentally strong enough to overcome such issues.

"He (Vince McMahon) stripped him of his gimmick. He stripped off everything he told him to do that went and got him over. I know; Wade is one of my good friends. What that does is it completely tears your heart out. It breaks your spirit. I've seen it time and time again. It never broke me in that sense. But I've seen it break people where they stop caring." [42:00 - 42:40]

Did Vince McMahon and co. really let Wade Barrett down? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit The Ryback Show and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes