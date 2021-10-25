5 things that must happen at NXT Halloween Havoc: New champions crowned; Superstar to be kidnapped?

WWE NXT will host another episode of Halloween Havoc this Tuesday. Last year’s special show was grand, and WWE is looking to make this one even grander to push NXT 2.0 ahead.

LA Knight will host a special show on Tuesday, and fans can expect to see him get physically involved to start a new rivalry. Solo Sikoa will make his debut at Halloween Havoc. Meanwhile, a mysterious superstar will be unveiled by the brand.

Many big championship matches have also been set for the night. MSK will defend their NXT Tag Team Championship while Io Shirai and Zoey Stark will defend the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles.

Meanwhile, Mandy Rose will get her shot at Raquel Gonzalez’s NXT Women’s title. Bron Breakker will compete in the biggest match of his career as he will take on Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship.

How many titles should change hands at NXT Halloween Havoc this year? Take a look at the five things that must happen at Halloween Havoc on Tuesday.

#5. Mandy Rose must take the NXT Women’s Championship off Raquel Gonzalez at Halloween Havoc

NXT Halloween Havoc will test the nerves of Raquel Gonzalez in a completely different way. She has held the NXT Women’s Championship for 200 days now. Gonzalez has been one of the most dominant champions in NXT history and has elevated the division with her work in the ring.

Mandy Rose recently made her return to NXT. She was a regular feature on the main roster, and a move back to the brand has given her a big push. It didn’t take her long to reach the NXT Championship picture, thanks to Toxic Attraction.

At Halloween Havoc, Gonzalez will defend her title in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal Match against Rose. Rose is a very different competitor compared to the other women Big Mami Cool has faced before.

Mandy will likely have Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne by her side during the match. That could give her an unfair advantage, especially if the stipulation of the match allows them to interfere legally.

WWE must allow Mandy Rose to defeat Gonzalez and win the title to begin a new era on NXT 2.0. Big Mami Cool has been dominant for some time, and a loss to Rose won’t hurt her value.

A heel champion will help elevate the title even more and give the faces of the brand a chance to get some good championship matches.

