5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Big E and Kevin Owens competed in a non-title match on WWE RAW last week. The two men had a good contest before things got bitter between them. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins is ready to cash in his WWE Championship match contract whenever he pleases. Will The Architect strike this week to take down Big E?

Becky Lynch will also be looking for a new challenger after defeating Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. Who will stand up to The Man in the weeks to come?

Bron Breakker is refusing to back down on WWE NXT. He has his sights set on the top title and will come for Tommaso Ciampa again, sooner rather than later.

Mandy Rose also found her next potential challenger on NXT last week. Who will win a massive six-woman tag team match that could lead to a couple of big title matches later on?

King Woods proved himself on WWE SmackDown once again by taking down Jimmy Uso. Will the new King force The Bloodline to kneel before him soon? Or will Roman Reigns take the crown off his head in the weeks to come?

A lot can happen in the upcoming week of WWE shows. Take a look at the five things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5. Kevin Owens must join Seth Rollins on WWE RAW

Kevin Owens came out on RAW to interrupt a segment between Seth Rollins and Big E. The war of words led to a match between Big E and Kevin Owens.

Both superstars did well in the non-title match before Rollins got involved and nearly cost Big E the match. The WWE Champion recovered to take down KO.

After the match, Big E accused Owens of being on Rollins’ side and ended his night with a Big Ending.

On this week’s show, Owens will challenge Seth Rollins to a match that could lead to some interesting storylines on RAW. During the contest, Big E must try to interfere and do some harm to one of the competitors.

They must then team up to take down Big E and shake hands at the end. KO and Rollins will be working together for Team RAW at Survivor Series.

A partnership between the two top men could be beneficial for the Red Brand as it will help stack the odds against the WWE Champion. A heel turn from Owens is long overdue. He could look to work with his former enemy to get ahead on the RAW roster.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh