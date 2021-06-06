5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week: Drew McIntyre stands tall; Roman Reigns degrades The Usos

A few ordinary matches and segments consumed most of the time on WWE RAW. Shayna Baszler picked up a humiliating loss at the hands of Reginald on the show. Randy Orton was able to put Xavier Woods away during their match with the BroDerek.

The highlight of the Red brand was the match between Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre. Will McIntyre be able to put down The All Mighty at WWE Hell in a Cell after defeating the only man who’s pinned him in recent months?

Adam Cole returned to WWE NXT and attacked Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano early in the night. Karrion Kross wasn’t too happy with Cole’s actions and decided to challenge him and the other three men to a massive NXT Championship match at TakeOver.

WWE SmackDown saw Dominik pin Jimmy Uso to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships for himself and his father. However, an unclean finish allowed The Usos to get a rematch for the titles later in the night.

Roman Reigns came out to attack The Mysterios during the second match, causing a disqualification in the process. Will The Tribal Chief make The Usos pay for their inability to win the SmackDown Tag Team Titles? Or will The Bloodline implode before WWE Hell in a Cell?

Take a look at five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 MACE and T-BAR must win the Tag Team Battle Royal on WWE RAW

A lot will be at stake on WWE RAW this week, including a future shot at the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. AJ Styles and Omos currently hold the titles, and it looks like it’ll be very difficult to take the titles away from The Giant and The Phenomenal One.

Five teams will compete in a Tag Team Battle Royal on Monday night in the hopes of getting the next shot at the RAW Tag Team Champions. Randy Orton and Riddle will have the upper hand in the contest as they have been doing pretty well in WWE of late.

The New Day also stands a fair chance of winning the multi-team match as they have the experience and skills to outlast their opponents. The Lucha House Party has been used as enhancement talent more often than not, while The Viking Raiders have been away from the spotlight since their return.

MACE and T-BAR could prove to be the dark horses in the contest, and WWE must give the duo a push on Monday night. The former members of RETRIBUTION must be allowed to eliminate their competition and stand tall in the ring to get a shot at Styles and Omos.

This will allow MACE and T-BAR the chance to compete against a top team on RAW. Styles and Omos already had a short program with the heel team of Elias and Jaxson Ryker before the duo imploded.

WWE needs to save The R-K-Bro vs. Styles and Omos for a bigger event. Therefore, WWE must allow MACE and T-BAR to pick up the victory and challenge Styles and Omos at Hell in a Cell.

