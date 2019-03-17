5 Things That Prove WWE Plans To Reunite The Shield Again

Looks like The Shield reunion isn't over yet!

It's not over! While The Shield gave their farewell address to the WWE Universe this past Monday night, what happened later that night is now fueling speculation that The Shield is not done yet and will reunite at some point in the near future. Interestingly enough, there are also outside factors going on that point to this too, which are only adding fuel to the fire.

Whether WWE ultimately decides to put all the pieces together and make another Shield reunion happen remains to be seen but it is at least worth mentioning that there are pieces in place that make it seem like a possibility. Beyond that, it makes it seem like they are setting up for some kind of match between them and another group at WrestleMania 35.

With that being said and yet another Shield reunion seemingly on the horizon, here are five things that prove The legendary faction will reunite again between now and WrestleMania 35. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us if you think The Shield should reunite again or not.

#5 Drew McIntyre's promise

What about Drew McIntyre's promise last week on Raw?

Dean Ambrose and Drew McIntyre ended Monday Night Raw with a falls count anywhere match and while The Lunatic Fringe had the Scottish Psychopath reeling at several points during the contest, he ultimately came up short after a Claymore kick to the dome. Unfortunately for Ambrose, Rollins and Reigns however, the assault doesn't seem to be over.

In fact, if fans had their volume up during the main event, they would have heard that McIntyre promised to take each member of the Shield out one by one. McIntyre already did that so to Roman Reigns by ambushing him before their scheduled match and again by defeating Dean Ambrose, which means two very interesting things!

The first thing it means is that Seth Rollins will be the next man to end up in McIntyre's crosshairs and will thus have to battle with him on The Road to WrestleMania. The second thing it means is that WWE will eventually have the legendary group reunite again and take on the team of McIntyre, Lashley and Corbin one more time!

