6 things WWE Crown Jewel got right: Roman Reigns steals another win; Xavier Woods crowned

After a two-year hiatus, WWE Crown Jewel returned to the screens of fans all around the globe with another blockbuster pay-per-view. Many big matches were scheduled for the mega event held in Saudi Arabia on Thursday night.

The Usos and The Hurt Business warmed up the crowd before the action picked up at Crown Jewel. The finals of the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments were some of the biggest matches held during the show.

Big E put his WWE Championship on the line for the first time on PPV as he took on Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, Edge and Seth Rollins looked to wrap up their rivalry in a massive Hell in a Cell match.

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley took their rivalry to the next level in a No Holds Bar Match. Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Sasha Banks made history as they competed in the first women’s championship match in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel.

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar gave fans one of the most exciting matches of the night for the Universal Championship. Crown Jewel delivered some of the best action fans have seen all year.

Take a look at the six things WWE got right at this year’s Crown Jewel.

#6. Edge destroyed Seth Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel

WWE decided to kick off Crown Jewel with one of the biggest matches of the year. Seth Rollins and Edge collided inside Hell in a Cell to settle the score.

The Ultimate Opportunist unloaded on Rollins as soon as the bell rang. The former Universal Champion tried to take control, but Edge dropped him on the top rope to keep control.

The Rated-R Superstar hit an Edgecution for a two-count before grabbing some chairs from under the ring. The match picked up from there on as both men tried to use weapons against each other.

The Messiah went after Edge’s eye and hit a sling blade for a near-fall. He struck the WWE Hall of Famer with a steel chair several times and nearly popped his eye out with a piece of the steel chair at Crown Jewel.

After exchanging some moves, Edge brought the steel steps into the ring. He hit the Edge-o-Matic on top of them and then hit Rollins with a ladder from the middle rope.

The Messiah still kicked out and hit a superkick and Pedigree for a near-fall. Both men continued to batter each other with some big moves and sent each other into the cell walls several times at Crown Jewel.

Rollins hit Edge with a sunset flip powerbomb through the table but couldn’t put him away. He tied a chain around his foot for a superkick and then went for a Stomp into a chair. Edge countered and hit Rollins with a low blow with the chair.

He locked Rollins in the crossface with the chains and hit a Stomp on top of the steel chair for the win. The match was incredible and showed how far both men were ready to go to end each other.

Rollins has had some extremely physical matches since his character change, and this was one of the best to date. Meanwhile, Edge needed the win to end the rivalry on a high note. He will likely move back into the top title picture following Crown Jewel.

Edited by Genci Papraniku