5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week: New champion crowned, Tommaso Ciampa taken out

This week’s WWE NXT 2.0 marked the end of a few superstars’ run on the brand. Hit Row was drafted to WWE SmackDown, but Isaiah “Swerve” Scott was scheduled to defend his NXT North American Championship.

The NXT Champion was also scheduled to take on Joe Gacy on Tuesday night.

Toxic Attraction made their intentions clear on Tuesday night. Mandy Rose wants a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc. Meanwhile, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne's goal is to capture the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Diamond Mine impressed once again while Xyon Quinn picked up another quick victory to build himself as a dominant force.

Sarray lost again on Tuesday night, and WWE will need to do something to get her back on track. She came in and picked up some big victories, but has been slowed down by the creative team over the past couple of months.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT 2.0 this week.

#5. Tommaso Ciampa and Joe Gacy put on a solid match on WWE NXT 2.0

Tommaso Ciampa gave Joe Gacy a big chance to win the NXT Championship on WWE NXT 2.0 this week.

Harland watched the match from the crowd as Ciampa took control early. Gacy fought back and hit a running senton on the apron to weaken the NXT Champion.

Gacy had answers for all of Ciampa’s offense, and he reversed an Air Raid Crash into a powerbomb for a near-fall. But the veteran Ciampa countered a second-rope moonsault and hit the Fairy Tale Ending soon after to pick up the win.

After the match, Harland attacked The Blackheart when he was on his way out. Then Gacy took control of the beast and sent him away.

The match gave Gacy a chance to perform at the highest level early in his NXT career. He has all the tools in the ring, but his current gimmick could restrict him from becoming a top star.

Harland’s interference was puzzling and left many questions unanswered. Will he team up with Gacy and become a big name on NXT 2.0?

