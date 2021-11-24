5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week: Mandy Rose suffers surprising loss; the race to WarGames picks up

With just a couple of days to go until TakeOver: WarGames, WWE NXT 2.0 delivered another solid episode this week. The biggest match booked for the night was between Carmello Hayes, Johnny Gargano, and Pete Dunne for the NXT North American Championship.

Cora Jade was also ready to compete in the biggest match of her career against Mandy Rose. The two women will be competing on the opposite teams at NXT TakeOver: WarGames.

Grayson Waller prepared to prove himself at the highest level on Tuesday night. He competed against the NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa on the show.

Legado del Fantasma and the team of Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner also made their intentions clear on NXT 2.0. However, the NXT Tag Team Champions Imperium shot them down right away.

The creative team booked an excellent show that helped build the two biggest cage matches for WarGames this year. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT 2.0 this week.

#5. Grayson Waller took Tommaso Ciampa to the edge on WWE NXT 2.0

Grayson Waller kicked off WWE NXT 2.0 this week. He compared himself to John Cena and The Rock before Tommaso Ciampa came out to shut down the newcomer.

The two men began their match with some standard technical offense as The Blackheart took control early. Ciampa used his superior strength to overpower Waller and sent him over to the announce table.

The NXT Champion got a little too overconfident, and that allowed Waller to make a comeback. The two men exchanged strikes and kept the action ticking before Ciampa hit the Air Raid Crash from the second rope.

He nearly finished things off with the Fairy Tale Ending, but Waller countered it and hit a second-rope springboard elbow drop. The newcomer had the upper hand until the NXT Champion hit a Willow’s Bell and ended things with the Fairy Tale Ending.

Waller was great in the contest and took the NXT Champion to the edge. Ciampa is known for giving newer superstars good matches, and he did the same on Tuesday night. More matches like these will help NXT 2.0 build new superstars quickly.

