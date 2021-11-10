5 things WWE NXT 2.0 got right this week: Pete Dunne returns; Solo Sikoa impresses

A six-woman tag team match was announced for this week's WWE NXT 2.0. Besides that, fans waited for Pete Dunne's return to the revamped brand after Ridge Holland was moved to SmackDown.

With Tommaso Ciampa and Bron Breakker performing in the UK, others had to lift the show this week. Kushida teamed up with Ikemen Jiro to challenge The Creed Brothers to a tag team match.

The NXT North American Champion was also in action during this week's NXT. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa challenged two top stars to a Triple Threat Match after a backstage segment.

Joe Gacy defeated Boa on Tuesday night and sent a message to Harland. Raquel Gonzalez also returned to NXT 2.0 and called out Dakota Kai after losing her title a few weeks ago.

The action was red-hot on NXT 2.0 as all the superstars tried to prove themselves to the fans. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT 2.0 this week.

#5. Toxic Attraction picked up a convincing win on WWE NXT 2.0

Toxic Attraction was booked for a six-woman tag team match on WWE NXT 2.0. Io Shirai, Kayden Carter, and Kacy Catanzaro challenged the champion trio.

Mandy Rose took control of the contest early and tried to isolate Carter. Catanzaro soon came in and impressed the fans with her athleticism. Once Io Shirai got the tag, she exploded into the match with a different energy.

The Genius of the Sky went on a roll and hit the Over the Moonsault on Rose for a nearfall. Gigi Dolin and Jacy broke the pin to keep their leader in the match.

Carter was tagged soon after and took out her opponents. While she climbed the ropes to finish the match, ringside chaos distracted her long enough for Dolin to pull her down and hit an abdominal stretch bomb.

It was a decent contest that allowed both teams to showcase their talent. But NXT 2.0 could have started with a better match to get the fans warmed up.

However, it was the right call to let Toxic Attraction win the contest. TakeOver: WarGames is still a few weeks away, and it will give Shirai some time to build up the NXT Women's Championship match against Mandy Rose.

Meanwhile, Carter and Catanzaro will need to do more to get their shot at the NXT Women's Tag Team titles.

Edited by Angana Roy