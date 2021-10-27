5 things WWE NXT got right at Halloween Havoc: Tommaso Ciampa survives; Mandy Rose wins first title

WWE NXT Halloween Havoc hosted some themed matches on Tuesday night. Four championship matches were booked for the event, while a couple of non-title matches also took place.

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defended their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships in a Triple Threat Scareway to Hell Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. NXT Tag Team Champions MSK competed against Imperium in a Lumber-Jack O'Lantern Match.

Mandy Rose took on Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship in a Trick or Street Fight. Meanwhile, Tommaso Ciampa defended his NXT World Title against newcomer Bron Breakker in a traditional wrestling match.

Diamond Mine also showed up during the show for a match to make Halloween Havoc much sweeter. Solo Sikoa made his debut and showcased his dominance in a short segment.

NXT delivered a solid-themed show on Tuesday night that helped elevate the brand. Take a look at the five things NXT got right at this year’s Halloween Havoc.

#5. The women put on a great Scareway to Hell Ladder Match at NXT Halloween Havoc

Io Shirai and Zoey Stark put their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships on the line against two top teams in the Halloween Havoc opener. Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne and the team of Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta took on the champions in a Scareway to Hell Ladder match.

Dolin and Jayne started well enough to take control early. Meanwhile, Pirotta took Stark out for some time by knocking her out of the ring off a ladder.

Pirotta showcased her strength throughout the contest as she kept on slamming her opponents onto ladders with some big moves. Jayne leveled her for some time with a hurricanrana into the ladder.

Hartwell and Shirai traded some moves towards the end of the match. Hartwell sent The Genius of the Sky crashing off the ladder onto another ladder outside the ring in one of the ugliest spots of the night.

Jayne kept Hartwell busy as Dolin climbed the ladder on the opposite side and took down the titles to pick up the win for her team. The match was well-paced and got Halloween Havoc rolling early.

Shirai and Stark had a good title reign but didn't get too much time to defend their titles. Stark can now move into the NXT Championship picture while Shirai can take some time off.

Meanwhile, Toxic Attraction could look to take over the women’s roster with their victory. Jayne and Dolin are just getting started in WWE, and they could help elevate the NXT women’s division.

