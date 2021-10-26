5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Big E finds new challenger; Keith Lee makes a dominant return

WWE RAW Superstars returned to action after Crown Jewel with a new roster.

Big E made it back to the United States as the WWE Champion, while Becky Lynch made her way over as the RAW Women’s Champion.

Damian Priest returned as he competed against one of RAW's largest men in a singles match. Liv Morgan and Carmella wrote another chapter in their rivalry to make the feud even better.

Austin Theory took on Dominik Mysterio and defeated him with ease to continue his golden RAW return. Meanwhile, RK-Bro met new challengers for their RAW Tag Team Championships.

RAW had some good matches and segments that helped build towards future rivalries. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#6. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode qualified on WWE RAW

WWE RAW tried something different after Crown Jewel and booked a Triple Threat Match to determine the next challengers for RK-Bro. The Dirty Dawgz, Street Profits, and Alpha Academy came out to compete for a chance to face the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Omos laid out Montez Ford at ringside, giving Dolph Ziggler and Big Bob the upper hand. The veterans went on a roll and hit their Famouser-Spinebuster combination to pick up the win.

The match was short but gave The Dirty Dawgz a good push. The veterans served as enhancement talents for some time, and it was good to see them reach the RAW Tag Team Championship picture again.

#5 The Dirty Dawgz failed to put away the RAW Tag Team Champions

The RK-Bro put their RAW Tag Team Championships on the line against Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode later in the night. The heels tried to take control early, but Riddle didn’t allow them to keep the upper hand for long.

The veterans eventually isolated Orton, but The Viper fought back to create separation. Riddle went on a roll soon after and hit a few brilliant moves.

The two teams traded some finishers before Riddle pinned Ziggler with a saddle pin. The ending suggests that the rivalry will go on for a little longer.

The RAW Tag Team Champions could do with some different competition after taking on AJ Styles and Omos repeatedly. Ziggler and Roode proved to be good opponents for RK-Bro.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh