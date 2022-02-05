5 things WWE SmackDown got right this week: Ronda Rousey picks her opponent; Goldberg returns

Paul Heyman was expected to join Roman Reigns once again on WWE SmackDown after betraying Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble. Meanwhile, the women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey was scheduled to appear on the blue brand to pick her opponent for WrestleMania.

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal in a non-title match on the show.

After the match, Nakamura had a staredown with his future opponent, Sami Zayn. Fans have been waiting for The Artist to defend his Intercontinental title for a long time now.

Drew McIntyre returned to SmackDown this week and immediately resumed his rivalry with Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin. It’s surprising to see The Scottish Warrior back so soon to continue his rivalry with the two mid-carders.

This week’s show had some decent matches and massive segments. A Hall of Famer’s return also shook up the entire landscape of the show before Elimination Chamber.

#5. Goldberg interrupts The Bloodline to lay down a challenge on WWE SmackDown

Universal Champion Roman Reigns kicked off WWE SmackDown with The Usos and Paul Heyman by his side. The special counsel of The Tribal Chief had many questions to answer after what he did to Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble.

Heyman took a shot at Lesnar and said he looked like a fool. He said that it was during the match at Royal Rumble that he realized that Reigns does not need protection from Lesnar, but vice versa.

He acknowledged The Head of the Table and asked the fans to do the same. Instead, Goldberg’s music hit, and the Hall of Famer entered the arena to a thunderous ovation.

He came face to face with the Universal Champion on SmackDown and threw down the gauntlet for a match at Elimination Chamber. He warned Reigns that he was next before the segment came to an end.

It was a no-brainer that Goldberg would be returning for another match with the Saudi Arabian Premium Live Event on the horizon. It’s good that WWE is going with this massive contest before Goldberg finally hangs up his boots.

Many will complain that Goldberg should not be in the title picture at this point. However, it’s a dream match that needs to happen before the legend finally walks away from the ring.

